Therapeutic Solutions International Spinoff Campbell Neurosciences Reports Reduction of Schizophrenia Activity in Mice Subsequent to Administration of Tolerogenic Dendritic Cells

ELK CITY, Idaho, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today that its subsidiary, Campbell Neurosciences, recently obtained data demonstrating that the administration of tolerogenic dendritic cells in an animal model of schizophrenia resulted in suppression of multiple neurological manifestations of the condition. Of great interest was the association between increased numbers of T regulatory cells and therapeutic activity. Previously the Company reported that administration of T regulatory cells are capable of suppressing schizophrenia.

"It is incredible to contemplate that immunological reactions such as the ability of tolerogenic dendritic cells to induce T regulatory cells can be used to treated neurological diseases. The interplay between the brain and the immune system is the foundation of Campbell Neurosciences, and I am very excited to lead the translation of this very relevant animal study into human clinical trials," stated Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

Campbell Neurosciences was originally founded as a division of Therapeutic Solutions International and subsequently spun off as an independent company, which is focused on ending suicide using immunology and regenerative psychiatry. The company was founded by Kalina O'Connor, the President and CEO of the Company, whose mother, Kathleen O'Connor, and uncle, Hugh O'Connor (son of Carroll O'Connor), were victims of suicide.

"The only way to put an end to this silent epidemic of suicide is to aggressively approach it as a biological disease and not as a choice that people of weak minds make," said Ms. O'Connor. "I have three young kids; suicide is the second largest cause of death in young people. As a daughter of someone who was a victim of suicide, and as a mother now, I feel like not enough work is being done. That is why I am extremely grateful to our investors, our collaborators, and our team that every day is advancing knowledge to the biological causes of suicide."

Campbell Neuroscience's lead product is the Campbell Score, a clinically validated blood test for prediction of suicidal ideation. Additionally, the Company (TSOI) has 13 patent applications filed covering diagnostics and therapeutic solutions.

"Schizophrenia is a very peculiar disease which possesses numerous immunological connections," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "There is much cross-fertilization that occurs between our two companies, especially from the sense that TSOI is focused on using the immune system to kill cancer, whereas Campbell is using the immune system to detect and to alter neuronal activities. Through these interactions we continually develop new ideas, experiments, patents, and ways of interpreting preclinical and clinical data. It is a real pleasure to collaborate with Campbell Neuroscience on this very important life issue."

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

