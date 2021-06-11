Logo
"Aoppella!?" Project Celebrates 100 Days! First Web Radio Series and Fan Contest Announced!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, June 11, 2021

TOKYO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced it has been 100 days since the new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" first launched on Thursday, March 4, 2021. A special web radio show will be held in commemoration of this milestone. In addition, there will be various social media campaigns and a fan contest on Twitter and YouTube. See the official press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0611/aoppella_100.html) for more details.

aoppella_KV.jpg

The "aoppella!?" project began on March 4, 2021 and has reached its 100th day today, Friday, June 11. The project's first J-Pop cover medley of "Hakujitsu / Pretender" surpassed the 1 million view mark (currently 3 million views) in just one week. The "aoppella!?" project continues to grow and gain support among fans from all over the world.

In commemoration, the series' first web radio series is scheduled for early July 2021. The series' very first web radio series "aoppella!? Radio" will air on the official Youtube channel with hosts Tetsuya Kakihara, voice of Luka Shihou, and Daiki Hamano, voice of Yui Nekoyashiki.

In addition, there will be a social media cheer campaign to reach goals and unlock "aoppella!?" content. There is also a summer campaign to unlock the summer uniforms for the cast so be sure to check the official Twitter (@aoppella).

Fan Works Contest "AoCon"

We are looking for a wide range of fan created works such as illustrations, novels, and more based on the themes of the "aoppella!?" original songs "Playlist" and "Think About U". Special prizes will be awarded to winners and participants of the contest and outstanding work will be displayed on the official website at a later date.

Entry Period: Friday, June 11, 2021 to Sunday, August 1, 2021

Contest Website:
https://www.aoppella.com/lp/aocon/

Guidelines:
https://www.aoppella.com/guideline.html

*The content of the campaigns and contest are subject to change without notice.
*The official website and social media are Japanese language only.

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella".

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella
Copyright: ©KLab

favicon.png?sn=CN08332&sd=2021-06-11 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoppella-project-celebrates-100-days-first-web-radio-series-and-fan-contest-announced-301310764.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN08332&Transmission_Id=202106110530PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN08332&DateId=20210611
