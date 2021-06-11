Super Energy Complex: First-of-its-kind solution for the zero-carbon data centers in China

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Super Energy Complex: First-of-its-kind solution for the zero-carbon data centers in China

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How to take action on carbon neutrality was discussed during the 2021 China Entrepreneurs Forum. Panelists shared their opinions on their solution to energy transition and carbon emission reduction. Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group, a leading hyperscale data center solution provider in emerging markets, delivered his “Super Energy Complex” proposal by establishing new energy scenarios with data centers as the driver in the fields such as municipal heating, new energy vehicle charging, cold chain logistics, ecological agriculture, and snow sports.

“The operation of data centers is a process of energy transferring from cold to heat and vice versa. Then we can think about how to take advantage of those resource slack to further improve the efficiency of energy consumption. The cooling resources from the data centers can be directly supplied to the ice hockey stadium or the ski hall nearby. The same applies to hyperscale data centers around tier-one cities with convenient transportation. It can provide continuous support for large-scale cold chain logistics. On the contrary, the high-temperature hot water from data centers can be connected with municipal pipelines to form a stable energy for heating in winter,” Mr. Ju said.

The Super Energy Complex will form a “Big Data + Clean Energy + City Service” mode to provide an innovative China’s solution for data center carbon neutrality. In this way, data centers will enhance the pace of digitalization in many industries and deliver more values to the digital economy.

ti?nf=ODI1MjkzMyM0MjM4Nzc0IzIyMDIxMzM=
6848b372-68d5-4140-b78b-c3ae06017011
For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment