Chewy: Tail-Wagging Growth Continues, but the Price Tag Is High

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chewy: Tail-Wagging Growth Continues, but the Price Tag Is High

The stock dropped despite 1st-quarter sales growth of more than 30%

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jun 11, 2021

Summary

  • Chewy reported revenue of $2.14 billion and earnings of 9 cents.
  • Despite stellar growth in the top and bottom lines, shares dropped more than 5%.
  • The company has strong growth prospects, but the high price tag increases risk.
Article's Main Image

After the market closed on June 10, Chewy Inc. (

CHWY, Financial) released the earnings results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on May 2.

Despite stellar growth in the top and bottom lines, the pet-focused e-commerce company slightly missed some analyst predictions on the revenue front, causing the shares to plummet more than 5% to around $75.11 apiece the following day.

1403440040540987392.png

Earnings results

For the quarter, Chewy reported revenue of $2.14 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 31.7%. Net earnings per share came in at 9 cents, a positive turn compared to a loss per share of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company soundly beat bottom-line estimates, which ranged from an expected loss of 2 cents per share at Zacks to 4 cents per share at FactSet. Revenue was a slightly blurrier picture; Zacks had called for slightly lower revenue, while FactSet analysts had been expecting higher revenue.

Sales could have been higher if it weren’t for elevated out-of-stock levels throughout the quarter. Chewy estimates that sales could have been $40 million higher if it had enough items in stock to meet customer demand.

The gross margin expanded 420 basis points to 27.6%. Adjusted Ebitda was $77.4 million, an increase of $73.9 million, while the adjusted Ebitda margin was 3.6% compared to 0.2% a year ago.

The number of active customers increased 31.6% to 19,765 (active customers are defined as customers who have ordered, and for whom an order has shipped, at least once during the preceding 364-day period). The company also saw 34.4% growth in autoship sales, which are automatically purchased and shipped at regular intervals for customers who are subscribed to the autoship service.

Chewy’s CEO Sumit Singh had the following to say:

“2021 is already turning out to be an exciting and busy year for Chewy. We continue to execute against our growth roadmap, expand our customer base, increase share of wallet, and grow our addressable market-expanding verticals…

I am incredibly proud of the determination and focus of our teams and their ability to accelerate our pace of innovation on behalf of our customers, while consistently delivering strong top-line and bottom-line results for our shareholders.”

Looking forward

Chewy is continuing to invest in growth opportunities and improvements in its business. For example, it is continuing to expand its pet health and wellness options to include tele-health veterinary services, over-the-counter medicine, pharmacy and vet diet. It also announced its entry into the fresh and prepared pet food space. Chewy’s also raised its minimum wage in order to avoid the problem many other companies are facing with staff shortages due to not paying a living wage. All of these investments put the company in a position to continue its strong growth trajectory.

The company also has high hopes for the growth of its Pet Adoption Services, which enables customers to discover and adopt pets through Chewy’s website. Over 6,000 shelters and rescues have already signed up for the program. In addition to connecting people with pets, the program also has the potential to draw new customers to the Chewy website.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Chewy guides for revenue of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Revenue is projected to be between $8.9 billion and $9.0 billion for the full fiscal year.

Valuation

As is often the case with high-growth companies, Chewy seems to trade with a premium valuation. Shares have gained 114% since the company went public in June of 2019, and the forward price-earnings ratio based on earnings estimates for the full fiscal year is 1,281.03.

It is difficult to place a “fair” value on a company that is still in its early stages and growing quickly, but the fact that the stock dropped 5% after more than 30% growth and better-than-expected earnings numbers seems clear indication that shares are overheated.

Thus, investing in Chewy at the current price remains risky. Even if the company continues to grow, missing analysts’ predictions could result in lackluster returns due to the stock’s high valuation.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment