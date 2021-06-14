Logo
Eco Wave Power's EWP -EDF One Conversion Unit Arrives on Site at The Port of Jaffa

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eco Wave Power (Stock Symbol: ECOWVE) is pleased to announce that our wave energy conversion unit has arrived on site at the Port of Jaffa, Israel. With preparations underway for the unit's installation the project is proceeding on schedule.

"We are delighted with the progress the team has made so far. The conversion unit has arrived at site and everything is now in place for the installation work that will begin shortly. We are on track towards project finalization and look forward to seeing our solution up and running in the port. This has been a large effort from multiple teams from Eco Wave Power and EDF Renewables IL, and we are pleased with how the project is looking at the moment," says Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The EWP-EDF One conversion unit is located on land, just like a regular power station, enabling an easy access for operation and maintenance.  This highlights the significant advantages of the EWP onshore technology, in comparison with offshore solutions.

The EWP-EDF one project is executed in collaboration with EDF Renewables IL and co-funding from the Israeli Energy Ministry.

About Eco Wave Power Global (EWPG Holding AB SE0012569663)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company is also recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Global Climate Action Award".

The Eco Wave Power share (ECOWVE) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, [email protected]).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO
[email protected]
+97235094017

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/r/eco-wave-power-s-ewp--edf-one-conversion-unit-arrives-on-site-at-the-port-of-jaffa,c3366270

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO09626&sd=2021-06-14 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eco-wave-powers-ewp--edf-one-conversion-unit-arrives-on-site-at-the-port-of-jaffa-301311432.html

SOURCE EWPG Holding AB (publ)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO09626&Transmission_Id=202106140521PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO09626&DateId=20210614
