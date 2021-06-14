Textainer Group Holdings Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $32.92 per share and the market cap of $1.6 billion, Textainer Group Holdings stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Textainer Group Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Textainer Group Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 6.7% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Textainer Group Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of Textainer Group Holdings is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Textainer Group Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Textainer Group Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Textainer Group Holdings has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $659.4 million and earnings of $2.71 a share. Its operating margin of 34.67% better than 96% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Textainer Group Holdings’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Textainer Group Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Textainer Group Holdings is 6.7%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Textainer Group Holdings’s return on invested capital is 4.18, and its cost of capital is 4.57. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Textainer Group Holdings is shown below:

In closing, Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Textainer Group Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.