AccessOn Networks Deploys Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme to Expand Connectivity in Rural Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AccessOn Networks Deploys Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme to Expand Connectivity in Rural Communities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



AccessOn+Networks, a North Carolina-based provider of advanced fiber-based communication services, has chosen Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to expand its network across rural locations where high performing connectivity is critical to enabling remote work, learning and healthcare services.



In a statewide ongoing report from the North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Department, about 5% of households do not have access to internet while 61% of households with internet do not have speeds that meet the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) minimum standard of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.



With Ciena’s 6500+Flexible+Grid+ROADM powered by WaveLogic+5+Extreme and WaveLogic+Ai, AccessOn Networks will be able to offer new high-speed 100GbE services and extend access to new PoP locations with long distance 600Gb/s wavelengths. Importantly, the Ciena solutions will enable AccessOn Networks to bring high-bandwidth connectivity to more rural cities and towns across North Carolina for increased digital access and improved user experiences.



“Our mission is to provide connections to small, rural communities throughout North Carolina and put them on equal footing with even the largest cities,” said Steve Ledford, CEO, AccessOn Networks. “Ciena’s solutions will allow us to achieve that goal by transforming the network with greater capacity and efficiency to accommodate the increasing digital needs of our partners and their customers.”



The upgraded network will also leverage Ciena’s 5170+Platform, helping scale lower-speed 10GbE service demands, and its Manage%2C+Control+and+Plan (MCP) domain controller for increased network visibility and monitoring. With these solutions, AccessOn Networks will offer direct access to new locations for its partner companies, including ATMC, Skyline/SkyBest Communications, Surry Communications, Star Communications, Randolph Communications and Yadtel Telecommunications, using high capacities to give end users enhanced digital experiences.



“As the home network becomes increasingly important, AccessOn Networks can serve as the missing link, giving the local community greater connectivity. With Ciena’s solutions, these communities will have improved Internet services, boosting digital opportunities for all,” said Bruce Hembree, Vice President & General Manager of Sales in the Americas, Ciena.



About AccessOn Networks



AccessOn Networks is focused on providing advanced communications connectivity to small cities and towns across North Carolina. We utilize an advanced fiber-based network to provide carrier solutions, wireless network connectivity, and enterprise solutions for the banking, education, health care and retail industries. For more information about AccessOn Networks, visit their recently renovated website at www.accessonnetworks.com.



About Ciena



Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.



Note to Ciena Investors



You are encouraged to review the Investors+section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005057r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005057/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment