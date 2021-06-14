Cardinal Management Expands Agreement With RealPage on Utility Billing with SimpleBills

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cardinal Management Expands Agreement With RealPage on Utility Billing with SimpleBills

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



RealPage, Inc., a leading provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that SimpleBills, a RealPage Company, has signed an agreement with Cardinal Group Management (“CGM”) to expand its utility management services. Cardinal is the nation’s third-largest student housing operator, with over 85,000 student living beds throughout the U.S. The agreement will expand SimpleBills’ utility management services to Cardinal Management by an additional 16,000 beds, beginning with the fall 2021 season.



CGM’s Executive VP of Operations Eddie Moreno said, “We are excited to implement SimpleBills at more of the company’s communities. SimpleBills’ model offers a unique value proposition to our residents and on-site teams, simplifying the transaction process for all parties involved,” he said. “Buying back time to do the things that matter is always a good outcome for our staff and we’re happy to be expanding our relationship with the SimpleBills team.”



Will Conroy, Vice President of Cardinal Management Services added, “The SimpleBills service model delivers such a unique benefit to residents, who value their time and attention. They don’t have to call utility companies and pay deposits when they move in. Everything is smooth and easy for them, which is a real value-add considering the often-chaotic process of moving back to school and into a new apartment. We see SimpleBills as a valuable amenity and one we highlight during the sales process.”



SimpleBills handles collections from residents and can split bills for multiple people sharing a room or unit. Properties do not have to pre-fund the resident share of utility costs, and collections are made separately from the rent cycle, mitigating the monthly dip in cash flow that properties typically experience.



SimpleBills audits utility bills in addition to handling the billing itself, often saving properties significant costs by pinpointing over-consumption, missing invoices, leaks, and other expensive problems. And an accurate estimated final billing process increases final bill collections by as much as $58 per unit.



Customer support is provided through a resident portal and app, and residents can call SimpleBills directly with any problems or questions. The SimpleBills portal provides copies of provider bills, reports on monthly usage and conservation tips.



“It’s gratifying when a client appreciates your service enough to expand it in such a significant way,” said SimpleBills VP Kevin Jones. “We’re looking forward to continuing our good work for a bigger part of Cardinal’s portfolio starting this fall.”



For more information, please visit the SimpleBills+website.



About RealPage



RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, visit RealPage.com



About SimpleBills



SimpleBills, A RealPage Company, is a complete utility management company that helps clients enhance the resident experience with a simplified move-in and billing process while saving them time and money with access to whole building utility data and removes the hassle of prefunding. Founded in 2008 with headquarters in Waco, Texas, the company serves clients across the U.S. For more information about SimpleBills, visit simplebills.com.



About Cardinal Group Management



Cardinal Group is a fully integrated real estate management, investment, construction, and marketing firm focused on multifamily housing throughout the country. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices throughout the United States, Cardinal Group is firmly built atop the company’s “Cardinal Culture.” Since 2008, the company has been operating successful partnerships and is relentlessly focused on creating efficiency and above market performance via their commitment to challenging the status quo of the industry. To date, Cardinal Group has developed several best-in-class initiatives, which have earned the company national recognition year after year and is currently an NMHC Top 50 Multifamily Operator.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005218r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005218/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment