Cardinal Management Expands Agreement With RealPage on Utility Billing with SimpleBills





RealPage, Inc., a leading provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that SimpleBills, a RealPage Company, has signed an agreement with Cardinal Group Management (“CGM”) to expand its utility management services. Cardinal is the nation’s third-largest student housing operator, with over 85,000 student living beds throughout the U.S. The agreement will expand SimpleBills’ utility management services to Cardinal Management by an additional 16,000 beds, beginning with the fall 2021 season.









CGM’s Executive VP of Operations Eddie Moreno said, “We are excited to implement SimpleBills at more of the company’s communities. SimpleBills’ model offers a unique value proposition to our residents and on-site teams, simplifying the transaction process for all parties involved,” he said. “Buying back time to do the things that matter is always a good outcome for our staff and we’re happy to be expanding our relationship with the SimpleBills team.”









Will Conroy, Vice President of Cardinal Management Services added, “The SimpleBills service model delivers such a unique benefit to residents, who value their time and attention. They don’t have to call utility companies and pay deposits when they move in. Everything is smooth and easy for them, which is a real value-add considering the often-chaotic process of moving back to school and into a new apartment. We see SimpleBills as a valuable amenity and one we highlight during the sales process.”









SimpleBills handles collections from residents and can split bills for multiple people sharing a room or unit. Properties do not have to pre-fund the resident share of utility costs, and collections are made separately from the rent cycle, mitigating the monthly dip in cash flow that properties typically experience.









SimpleBills audits utility bills in addition to handling the billing itself, often saving properties significant costs by pinpointing over-consumption, missing invoices, leaks, and other expensive problems. And an accurate estimated final billing process increases final bill collections by as much as $58 per unit.









Customer support is provided through a resident portal and app, and residents can call SimpleBills directly with any problems or questions. The SimpleBills portal provides copies of provider bills, reports on monthly usage and conservation tips.









“It’s gratifying when a client appreciates your service enough to expand it in such a significant way,” said SimpleBills VP Kevin Jones. “We’re looking forward to continuing our good work for a bigger part of Cardinal’s portfolio starting this fall.”









About RealPage









RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, visit RealPage.com









About SimpleBills









SimpleBills, A RealPage Company, is a complete utility management company that helps clients enhance the resident experience with a simplified move-in and billing process while saving them time and money with access to whole building utility data and removes the hassle of prefunding. Founded in 2008 with headquarters in Waco, Texas, the company serves clients across the U.S. For more information about SimpleBills, visit simplebills.com.









About Cardinal Group Management









Cardinal Group is a fully integrated real estate management, investment, construction, and marketing firm focused on multifamily housing throughout the country. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices throughout the United States, Cardinal Group is firmly built atop the company’s “Cardinal Culture.” Since 2008, the company has been operating successful partnerships and is relentlessly focused on creating efficiency and above market performance via their commitment to challenging the status quo of the industry. To date, Cardinal Group has developed several best-in-class initiatives, which have earned the company national recognition year after year and is currently an NMHC Top 50 Multifamily Operator.





