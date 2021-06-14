TeamViewer and SAP Partner to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation in Industrial Environments

PR Newswire

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a new partnership with SAP. The companies are joining forces to drive the digital transformation of workplaces and processes in industrial environments. The partnership will help to better address the fast growing need of customers for enhanced, outcome-based services. It includes a technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline, an Augmented Reality (AR) based workflow and remote support suite for deskless workers, into SAP's solutions for asset and service management as well as a joint go-to-market strategy with TeamViewer joining SAP's partner program.

Stefan Krauss, SVP & GM Discrete Industries and Energy & Natural Resources at SAP, explains: "With SAP's recent launch of industry cloud, we simplify access to innovative vertical solutions – built by SAP and our partners on an open platform. TeamViewer's AR suite Frontline is helping to create great additional value for our customers as it enhances deskless workers' daily tasks with intelligent technology. AR-based processes can significantly increase productivity, reduce human errors, and machine downtime and therefore decrease costs. We are looking forward to the partnership with TeamViewer to accelerate digitalization in discrete manufacturing industries."

Alfredo Patron, EVP Business Development at TeamViewer, says: "Joining the SAP partner program is a strong testimonial of our recent investments and successes in the enterprise segment. It is the beginning of a long-term cooperation with the shared goal of enabling digital transformation of business-critical processes along the entire value chain. Through this partnership, we can jointly help customers accelerate their digitalization and bring innovation all the way to frontline workers at a global scale. Because of the technical integration of TeamViewer Frontline into SAP's solutions for asset and service management, customers will benefit from cutting-edge Augmented Reality technology, great usability and the opportunity for a seamless experience."

First joint use cases of the partnership will include remote AR-based, fast, and precise troubleshooting for maintenance and repair scenarios at SAP customers in industrial machinery and component manufacturing. Running on wearables like smart glasses, TeamViewer Frontline and its dedicated AR-based remote assistance solution allows remote experts to guide on-site workers in real time through complex processes without having to travel. The integration will ensure full auditability as all actions will be logged in the SAP software system automatically. These first use cases will be part of all worldwide go-to-market activities within the partnership.

TeamViewer Frontline is already used by international blue-chip companies, such as Deutsche Post DHL, BMW, and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company.

More information about this strategic partnership can be found in this video, featuring Stefan Krauss (SVP & GM Discrete Industries and Energy & Natural Resources at SAP), Dieter Hässlein (SVP & Head of Product Unit SAP S/4HANA Asset & Service Management at SAP), Alfredo Patron (EVP Business Development at TeamViewer) and Hendrik Witt (CPO at TeamViewer).

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

