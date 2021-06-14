Labcorp And OmniSeq Launch INSIGHT℠, Next-Generation Sequencing Platform to Advance Precision Oncology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Labcorp And OmniSeq Launch INSIGHT℠, Next-Generation Sequencing Platform to Advance Precision Oncology

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

New test provides evidence-based, personalized treatment recommendations based on the genomic profiling of a patient's solid tumor

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 14, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, and OmniSeq, a CAP-accredited, molecular diagnostic innovation of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, today announced the launch of OmniSeq INSIGHT℠, a comprehensive genomic and immune profiling, tissue-based test that integrates next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology. The test is designed to advance precision oncology and improve patient outcomes, as part of Labcorp's commitment to empower better health decisions for patients through the addition of cutting-edge diagnostic tools in precision medicine.

OmniSeq_Logo.jpg

"There continues to be significant advancements in the oncology space, including the identification of new biomarkers and therapies at an unprecedented pace," said Prasanth Reddy, M.D., MPH, senior vice president and oncology head at Labcorp and a triple board-certified oncologist. "This new test provides up-to-date, evidence-based treatment recommendations and incorporates current guidelines into a report that is easy to interpret, allowing clinicians to make the best treatment choices for their patients, including potential clinical trials."

OmniSeq INSIGHT is a pan-cancer, solid tumor test that combines two different treatment paradigms— genomic and immune profiling, including tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability, and immune gene expression, which enhances the characterization of the unique genomic biomarkers in a patient's tumor. The results from the test are presented in an easy-to-read report, summarizing all FDA-approved therapies and immunotherapies that match the patient's tumor profile. This enables clinicians to provide the most up-to-date treatments for their patients, in addition to identifying clinical trials for which patients may be eligible within 200 miles of their homes. The report provides evidence-based recommendations specific to the individual test results through the use of a proprietary database sourced from numerous biologic and scientific literature, including National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines®, giving clinicians access to the most advanced treatment options.

OmniSeq INSIGHT is available to U.S.-based clinicians exclusively through Labcorp, and across Canada through Dynacare, a Labcorp company. The test is also available to global biopharmaceutical companies through OmniSeq and Labcorp Drug Development. This can help reduce development time and costs while maximizing patient stratification by accelerating biomarker selection in preclinical and clinical development and in targeted therapeutic and companion diagnostic development.

OmniSeq and Labcorp Drug Development have a proven track record of providing a range of solutions and can offer the scalability required—backed by global expertise, regulatory guidance and informatics systems that are tailored to the biopharmaceutical partner's unique development needs.

"We are excited to advance our partnership with Labcorp, continuing to provide increased access to oncology care for patients leveraging Labcorp's extensive footprint and oncology experience," said Margot Schoenborn, CEO of OmniSeq. "We are making this test available globally to biopharmaceutical customers for incorporation into their clinical trials for biomarker stratification and to support new precision medicine oncology approaches to drug and companion diagnostic development."

OmniSeq INSIGHT is NYS CLEP approved and leverages Labcorp's broad national coverage, including in-network with most major health plans and 1,600 contractual relationships with plans, payers and other health care organizations.

For more information about OmniSeq INSIGHT, visit omniseq.com/omniseq-insight/ and oncology.labcorp.com/omniseq.

About OmniSeq
OmniSeq, an innovation of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, is a CLIA, CAP accredited and ISO 13485:2016 certified molecular diagnostic laboratory based in Buffalo, New York. OmniSeq endeavors to find the right drug or the right trial for every patient by improving access to better cancer treatment options through molecular and immune profiling. For more information, call +1-800-781-1259 or visit www.omniseq.com.

About Labcorp
Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn about Covance by Labcorp at www.Covance.com, and Labcorp at www.Labcorp.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

OmniSeq Contact:
Sawyer Lipari
[email protected]

Labcorp Contact:
Media: Christopher Allman-Bradshaw – 336-436-8263
[email protected]

Investors: Chas Cook – 336-436-5076
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE09958&sd=2021-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labcorp-and-omniseq-launch-insight-next-generation-sequencing-platform-to-advance-precision-oncology-301311676.html

SOURCE OmniSeq

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE09958&Transmission_Id=202106141111PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE09958&DateId=20210614
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment