Apache Corporation Opens Application for 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation ( APA), today announced that it has opened the application season for its 2021-2022 Tree Grant Program. Last year, the program donated more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofits, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's South Texas Refuge Complex, The Trust for Public Land in Louisiana, Tree New Mexico and the Galveston Bay Foundation. Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has donated more than 4.8 million trees to nonprofit organizations and government agencies in 17 states.

“Trees play an invaluable role — beautifying our neighborhoods, providing wildlife habitats, and conserving our environment. As we kick off the 16th year of the Apache Tree Grant Program, we are excited to continue working with partners dedicated to planting and caring for trees in communities across our U.S. operating areas,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.

The Tree Grant Program is open to U.S. nonprofit organizations and government agencies in states where Apache has operations — currently Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 trees per project, agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery, and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced in September 2021, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2022.

For more information and to apply to the 2021-2022 Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com to submit an application by the Aug. 16, 2021, deadline.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache is a wholly-owned subsidiary of APA Corporation. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts

Media:(713) 296-7276Alexandra Franceschi
Website:www.apacorp.com

APA-T

