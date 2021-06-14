Keeley Teton Comments on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings ( ALSN, Financial) is a manufacturer of fully-automatic transmission products formedium and select heavy-duty truck manufacturers. The company issued disappointing guidance for 2021 when reporting fourth quarter 2020 earnings due to the timing of certain customer program launches. Allison also su ers from a perception that the company does not have a role in the transformation to electric vehicles. On its quarterly conference call, however, management pointed out it works with 75% of existing OEMs that plan to introduce electric vehicles over the next few years.

From Keeley Teton's Small Cap Dividend Value Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.