Indaba Capital Issues Statement Regarding Stagwell's Inadequate Revised Offer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Indaba Capital Issues Statement Regarding Stagwell's Inadequate Revised Offer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Indaba” or “we”), which is the largest independent shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) (“MDC” or the “Company”), today issued the below statement regarding the Company’s prospective merger with Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”). After reviewing the revised offer issued by Stagwell on June 14, 2021, Indaba plans to VOTE AGAINST the combination.



Derek Schrier, Managing Partner of Indaba, commented:



“Indaba believes that Stagwell’s revised offer – which follows its purported best-and-final offer last week – is inadequate. In our view, this highly-caveated revised offer fails to provide MDC’s shareholders with fair consideration. It appears the market shares our view based on the fact that MDC’s share price moved no more than the NASDAQ today.



Although Stagwell contends that it has consulted with major shareholders regarding its new offer, we have not heard from Mr. Penn, his representatives or MDC’s Special Committee for more than three weeks. We consider Stagwell’s apparent disregard for our feedback and views to be a major red flag in the area of corporate governance. After all, Indaba is MDC’s largest independent shareholder and a long-term investor.



It is important to underscore that the unsolicited feedback we have received from our fellow shareholders paints a different picture than the one Stagwell shared today. Large shareholders seem to share our concerns regarding the conflicts and fire sale terms hanging over this deal. It is not lost on them that Mr. Penn stands to benefit greatly from a transaction that deprives shareholders of fair value.



We believe many shareholders support the proposed combination. With this context in mind, we contend that even supportive shareholders want to be fairly compensated beyond the 30% share consideration proposed today. If Stagwell wants to come to the table and have a good faith discussion with us, we would be willing to work towards a mutually-agreeable resolution and consider signing a voting agreement. But we will not vote to support a transaction that includes unreasonable and unfair terms.”



***



About Indaba Capital



Indaba was founded in 2010 to invest in corporate equity and debt. Based in San Francisco, Indaba currently has more than $1.5 billion in assets under management. Learn more at www.indabacapital.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210614005797r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005797/en/



NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment