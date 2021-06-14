Keeley Teton Comments on Olin Corp

Olin Corporation ( OLN, Financial) is a leading producer of chlorine and caustic soda as well as epoxy resins andsmall caliber ammunition. Due mostly to improved industry fundamentals but aided in the near term by industry supply outages stemming from winter storms in Texas, the company was able to implement two significant price increases for caustic soda recently. Under leadership of new CEO Scott Sutton, the company has overhauled its approach to the chlorine and caustic soda markets by selectively managing production to firm up pricing as the company has scale in both markets. The company also refinanced some of its high-cost debt during the quarter.

From Keeley Teton Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund's first-quarter 2021 commentary.