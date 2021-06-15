Logo
Epson Helps Print Service Providers Power Up Productivity with All-New Line of Production-Class SureColor P-Series Wide-Format Photo Printers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

SureColor P8570D 44-Inch Powerhouse Printer, First in New Line, Delivering High-Volume Production-Level Print Speeds in Reimagined Space-Saving Design

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 15, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on the current market needs of production-class print providers, Epson today introduced a new line of SureColor® P-Series photographic and graphic art wide-format printers. The new SureColor P-Series models are designed specifically for high-volume photo fulfillment, retail photo labs, poster and graphic art production. The new production-class SureColor P-Series 24- and 44-inch models are slated to launch this year, with the initial SureColor P8570D 44-inch dual roll printer available first.

The_new_production_class_SureColor_P_Series.jpg

Leveraging Epson's largest 2.64-inch PrecisionCore® MicroTFP® printhead and six-color UltraChrome® PRO6 pigment inks, Epson's new photographic printer line enables higher-speed performance than previous generation models while providing outstanding image quality. The innovative, space-saving design provides a small footprint for space-constrained production environments. In addition, the latest models include several new features that improve workflow and media handling, including dual roll, built-in take-up reel for roll-to-roll printing, complete front operation, easy automatic roll loading, and optional, adjustable production stackers.

"With print service providers producing more personalized photo products, decor and graphic art, there is a rising need for higher quality and higher productivity at lower costs," said Marc Aguilera, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new production-class printers are engineered for the performance, quality and reliability print service providers  demand. As our first available model in the new line, the SureColor P8570D wide-format production photo printer is engineered to achieve high-quality and speed with innovative media handling – built to enhance the way print service providers work."

More about the new SureColor P-Series
The new line contains a range of features designed to meet the needs of demanding print service providers, including:

Advanced performance – Using the fast and reliable 2.64-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead, the new SureColor P-Series line is up to 2.3 times faster than the SureColor P8000
Innovative design fits any workflow – Robust, functional flattop design with complete front operation; small footprint with compact design fits into small spaces and can be pushed against a wall or used in an island configuration
Seamless, dual roll productivity – Simple, automatic roll loading; automatically switches between two media types or sizes, or second roll can be used as a take-up reel for roll-to-roll production 
Wide range of media for various photo applications – Print on a wide range of media, including roll, photo, fine art, canvas, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5mm thick
Easy to use and maintain – Configurable 4.3-inch touch-screen control panel for simple operation, automated routine maintenance and convenient self-service for long-term operation
Outstanding image quality with six colors – UltraChrome PRO6 pigment ink with Gray produces vibrant, rich colorful prints with smooth gradations and neutral black-and-white images that rival comparable eight-color printers
Adobe® Embedded Print Engine – High-speed processing and PDF printing convenience powered by a powerful Adobe Embedded Print Engine with four on-board Intel Atom CPUs; provides up to 3x faster processing of complicated data and accurate printing of transparent layers, with PDF RIP resolution up to 1200 dpi;1 engine ensures live transparency blending and smoother shades with graphics containing levels of gradients, as well as integrated ICC-based color management
Epson Cloud Solution PORT – Remotely manage and monitor entire printer fleets cost-effectively with a convenient dashboard on laptops or smart devices, including production rates, page and square foot counters, printer status, and equipment utilization
No assembly required – Up and printing in as little as 30 minutes
Versatile connectivity – SuperSpeed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet or Wi-Fi® connectivity (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to fit virtually any production workflow
Enhanced security features and IT tools – Over 28 IT security features to assist with data production, communication security, and access control, including IC card option for user control and tracking, SSD Encryption, and IEEE 802.1x 
Expandable options – Optional adjustable print production stacker and optional industry-leading capacity 960 GB solid state drive2 to save jobs directly on printer, freeing up bandwidth for repeat jobs

The Epson SureColor P8750D 44-inch dual roll model will be the first in the line to ship later this year. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/productionphoto.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamericahttps://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_EpsonTV_&d=DwMGaQ&c=9HgsnmHvi4dS-nWjTlyLww&r=YaeAvj-Crv8FtNyGpJp2FTMWCwCgi9Z0u05_OWQk_rU&m=jkUNsN0SK-Z8yo11AE2ffDIVQtOUxI9tPkVPy0RwcGA&s=FBkyjtx6Agf1Mwx99JTgS-GwecfAwRxeAjPNdmSyK9U&e=), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 (At 600x600 dpi, 2 pass). At 300 x 300 dpi with 4 halftone layers.
2 Compared to similarly featured Aqueous Photo printers priced at $10,000 MSRP (USD) or less based on manufacturers' published specifications and industry data available as of May 2021.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA10977&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-helps-print-service-providers-power-up-productivity-with-all-new--line-of-production-class-surecolor-p-series-wide-format-photo-printers-301312142.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA10977&Transmission_Id=202106150315PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA10977&DateId=20210615
