Community Redevelopment Appoints Joseph Gibbons to Its Board of Directors and Newly Formed Audit Committee

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment ( CWNR) ("the Company"), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced today that it has appointed Joseph "Joe" Gibbons to its Board of Directors and as a member of the newly formed Audit Committee.



Mr. Gibbons currently serves as the President of Gibbons Consulting Group, a consulting practice providing expertise in areas such as Business Consulting, Community Relations, Community Redevelopment, Government Consulting (Federal / State / Local), Energy Consulting, and Religious and Faith Based Group Outreach. As an Independent Board Member for Community Redevelopment, Mr. Gibbons will act on behalf of the shareholders to make overall policy decisions and provide oversight. Mr. Gibbons will also serve as an Independent member of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee. The general role of Community Redevelopment's Audit Committee will be to assist the Board in monitoring its financial reporting process and related internal fiscal matters.

Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Community Redevelopment, said, “We are honored to have Joe Gibbons join our team as a member of our Board of Directors and our newly formed Audit Committee. We have been seeking independent Board members who share in the excitement, acceptance, and vision for our plan to develop mixed-use and transit oriented projects that are environmentally conscious and promote new urbanism. Joe's 50+ years of business experience, particularly in operations, business development and legal regulatory and governmental processes will be invaluable to our Board. We look forward to his advice and guidance."

Prior to founding a computer retail and distribution business in Michigan, Mr. Gibbons worked in sales management and marketing with IBM. He also served as President and General Manager of NER Dataproducts of Canada, a computer manufacturing and distribution company, and Ackerman LLP, a leading U. S. law firm, as a Public Policy Advisor. His early success allowed him to be appointed to the White House Conference on Small Business and recognized on the cover of Nation’s Business Magazine 1984. He was also recognized by the Small Business Administration as the “Minority Businessperson of the Year” for the Midwest Region in 1985 and as Chivas Regal’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 1986.

Mr. Gibbons was elected as a City Commissioner in Hallandale Beach and to the Broward County Planning Council. He was also elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2006. His service focused on Business & Professional Regulations, Budget, Economic Affairs, Energy and Utilities, Financial Services and Health Innovation. Mr. Gibbons was elected Chair of The Florida Legislative Black Caucus and the Minority Leader Pro Tempore. He also served as Chair of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators Energy, Transportation and Environment Committee helping pass major legislation in both the Midwest and Southeastern Regions of the United States. He left office due to term limits in 2014.

Mr. Gibbons is currently a Member of the Henderson Behavioral Health Centers Board of Directors, the Audit and Finance Committee and the Board of the Primary Care Clinics for the Palm Beach County Hospital District and the Aventura Marketing Councils Chairman’s Round Table. He is the Past President and Current Member of the Hallandale Rotary Club and was named Rotarian of the Year in 2005.

Joseph Gibbons commented, “Joining the Board of Community Redevelopment is a tremendous opportunity for me to utilize my knowledge and resources to assist management as they focus their efforts on providing economic growth, housing for veterans, and commerce and affordable housing to underserved areas. I look forward to being part of making the company successful for its stakeholders."

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment, Inc. operates as a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth, housing for veterans, and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary value-added markets. The Company is primarily focusing its efforts on bringing commerce and affordable housing to underserved areas. Community Redevelopment plans to provide numerous opportunities to improve low income neighborhoods for residential, commercial, and industrial opportunities through government incentives, long term partnerships and agreements. Our mission is to rebuild depressed communities, change the direction of youth and improve the quality of life in those communities, and provide our investors with an opportunity to profit. We intend to accomplish this by focusing on partnerships between the public and private sector to generate both business interest and business activity in low income neighborhoods that have gone unnoticed by the development community at large, while repairing and amending relationships in these underserved communities.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is not an opportunity zone fund, or a real estate investment trust. Community Redevelopment, Inc. is a real estate developer offering potential investors an opportunity to participate in the process of investing in real estate projects that could improve the quality of life for residents of low income neighborhoods, via a publicly traded company. The Company intends to work with other real estate developers, as well as local and state government agencies to complete its projects in these communities.

