Cellcard Cambodia Expands Relationship with Evolving Systems to drive Enhanced Customer Lifecycle Management

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mobile operator will upgrade to Evolution 2.0 to drive enhanced digital engagement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. ( EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, is proud to announce that Cellcard Cambodia is upgrading to the new Evolution platform to enhance its loyalty program, Cellcard Club, to drive more personalized and relevant offers to subscribers through various digital media (including social media channels) in real-time.

With 4 million customers, and currently rolling out 5G services, Cellcard has utilized the existing platform to deliver a program that recognizes true loyalty – tenure and value combined – while also engaging its customers digitally with personalized value propositions and a superior customer experience.

The upgrade will allow Cellcard to launch a range of new features like journey-based campaigns and real-time offers; enabling highly personalized and relevant Next Best Offer recommendations using machine learning, being delivered with an omni-channel experience; roadmap items like Achievement Badges; utilization of Stars (loyalty points) earned to spend in a shopping catalogue, and a new premium paid Loyalty Club subscription.

Cellcard currently uses gamification to reward customers with prizes through Shake & Win which will be enhanced with a range of new and more engaging games. Cellcard’s current chatbot which is used for support will be extended to help drive campaigns and sales of add-on packages to increase revenue. In the Cambodian market, 60% of the population is under 30, representing a strong desire for instant gratification, constant consumption and a love of gaming.

The current 4U tariff plans come with a roll-over benefit of data, free missed call alerts service, and double Stars in the Cellcard Club. New strategies will be implemented to increase the take-up rate of these already popular plans.

With the mantra of “you’ll always get more as a Cellcard Club Member”, the Loyalty program gives customers rewards and discounts across an ever increasing choice of partners that includes hotels, restaurants, food delivery, transport, airline lounges and shopping. These rewards will become increasingly personalized reflecting customers’ preferences and demographics.

Cellcard has access to the Evolving Systems team that works with more than 90 other operators globally. This team, based on successful tactics deployed in other markets, recommends new ideas and innovations to improve customer satisfaction, drive loyalty and improve retention.

The upgrade will build on the current outstanding results which include a monthly growth in Club membership of 16% with 50% of these engaging in the games offered. Almost 25% already participate in redemptions and this is climbing as customers accumulate more Stars.

Cellcard’s new deployment will reduce churn, drive acquisition and enhance its program’s appeal to the critical Cambodian youth market by delivering a program that will elevate its digital lifestyle brand to actively engage customers. As well as deploying new games, there is the creation of a ‘Cellcard VIP Club’ for high-value customers, a new online store incorporating additional badge aspects to the program, creation of new offers, and a new generation of points.

Ian Watson, Cellcard CEO, stated: “The upgraded Cellcard Club program is an essential component of our drive towards digitalization, using the latest technology to deliver more value and thus to surprise and delight our customers. Building strong, personal relationships is the foundation of successful digital engagement, something we can achieve working with Evolving Systems. Working closely with the Evolving Team, we are building significant new momentum in the vital area of digital engagement.”

Matthew Stecker, CEO of Evolving Systems, commented: “This new and exciting expansion of our program with Cellcard means delivering real-time, innovative digital customer engagement, cementing both companies as leading innovators for customer value management and loyalty programs.”

About Evolving Systems®
Evolving Systems, Inc. ( EVOL) empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to succeed in fast-changing, disruptive telecoms environments. This is achieved through a combination of People, Processes, and Platforms and empowers CSPs to activate, engage, and retain their customers. Evolving Systems’ real-time digital engagement solutions and services are used by more than 90 service providers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes CSP market-leading solutions and services for network provisioning and resource management, enhancing the digital sales and distribution channels, service activation, real-time analytics, customer value management and loyalty. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

Follow us on:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/7567/admin/
https://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

Media & Analyst Relations: Sancha Brody
[email protected] / +44 (0) 7376 366855

ti?nf=ODI1NDU2NCM0MjM4ODA1IzIwMjAwODk=
3e340748-6de7-4423-a7d4-4fa90fb2f2be

