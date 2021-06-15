Sonim XP8 Android Handset Now Supported by Mission-Critical Standards-Based FirstNet® PTT Solution from AT&T

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced that its XP8 ultra-rugged Android handset is approved for FirstNet® Push-to-Talk (PTT), the nationwide mission-critical standards-based push-to-talk solution.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It's designed with and for public safety. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

FirstNet PTT is designed to enable public safety to use their smartphones, feature phones, and specialized ultra-rugged devices like they would use a two-way radio, with highly reliable, high-performance calling. The Sonim XP8, which is purpose-built for critical communications, includes many features that enhance the PTT experience.

XP8 features include:

OneTouch PTT – a dedicated PTT button provides instant communications with no need to wake up the device or launch the app like consumer smartphones

Red (Emergency) Button – instantly alert dispatch and/or emergency services which can be customized with the free Sonim SOS application that is FirstNet Certified™ and available through the FirstNet App Catalog

Ultra-loud speakers and noise suppression ensures communication in the noisiest conditions

Ultra-rugged accessories – a broad range of industrial accessories, including remote speaker microphones, wireless mics and in-vehicle mounts to address the common needs of first responders

Compatibility with NextNav's Pinnacle service to provide critical vertical location capabilities for first responders

The Sonim XP8, now FirstNet Ready™, supports access to the dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority® – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the Band 14 spectrum. FirstNet Ready™ devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover several aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders.

"The ability to run the FirstNet PTT solution on the Sonim XP8, gives customers choice and flexibility in implementing a mission-critical communications system," said Sonim CMO, John Graff. "This further demonstrates Sonim's extensive experience with PTT and MCPTT technology and our ongoing commitment to delivering safety-critical mobile solutions to first responders."

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

