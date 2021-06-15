Logo
Google Cloud Expands Strategic Relationship with Johnson Controls to Run Business Systems on Sustainable Cloud Infrastructure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings has migrated its SAP enterprise resource planning environment onto Google Cloud

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced an expanded relationship with Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial) that will involve the leading building technology and solutions company running SAP's Enterprise Resource Planning Central Component (ECC) environment on Google Cloud. Migrating its SAP ECC environment to the cloud has helped Johnson Controls modernize some of its most critical business systems and applications at scale, and will expand the company's use of sustainable cloud infrastructure.

Google_Cloud_Logo.jpg

With nearly 100,000 employees spread across six continents, it is critical for Johnson Controls to run its business consistently across countries. To do so, the company relies on SAP to manage resource planning, finance, supply chains, and much more. Through its partnership with Google Cloud, Johnson Controls migrated its SAP ECC environment for enterprise resource planning (ERP) from on-premises onto Google Cloud, enabling low-latency access to SAP applications around the world and ensuring the highest levels of reliability and scalability.

As a leader in the HVAC and buildings market for more than 135 years, Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in sustainability and is furthering its commitment by moving its critical SAP applications to Google Cloud`s clean infrastructure. Google has matched 100 percent of its global electricity use with purchases of renewable energy every year since 2017, and is now aiming to run entirely on carbon-free energy at all times by 2030. Johnson Controls also supports Google as a supplier of efficient HVAC products and services.

"Running our core business systems and applications such as SAP in a reliable, scalable, and sustainable manner is a critical component to ensure we deliver clean, sustainable solutions across the entire value chain," said Diane Schwarz, vice president and chief information officer at Johnson Controls. "Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and we're delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Google Cloud to power our digital transformation with clean, efficient cloud infrastructure."

"The opportunity for enterprises to digitize business processes and to operate critical workloads reliably, scalably, and sustainably has never been larger," said Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud. "By running its SAP cloud infrastructure on Google Cloud, Johnson Controls is enabling flexibility and scalability , while ensuring sustainability remains at the core for its most critical business systems."

Today's news expands upon a long-term collaboration between Johnson Controls and Google, including the application of Johnson Controls' energy efficient cooling solutions in multiple data center properties, Johnson Controls' application of Google Cloud's data and analytics solutions, as well as a strategic partnership between the two companies to power Johnson Controls' Sensormatic IQ retail platform on Google Cloud.

Additional Resources

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

favicon.png?sn=SF10291&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-cloud-expands-strategic-relationship-with-johnson-controls-to-run-business-systems-on-sustainable-cloud-infrastructure-301312419.html

SOURCE Google Cloud

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF10291&Transmission_Id=202106150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF10291&DateId=20210615
