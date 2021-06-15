Dice Report Shows Technologists Desire Flexible Structure Over Full-Time Remote Work

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Technologist Sentiment Report, released today from Dice (a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX)), illustrates the complexities organizations face in creating attractive work environments for in-demand tech workers. According to new data on work structure, technologists clearly prefer hybrid and 100% remote options over working permanently in-office; only 17% of technologists find working in the office full-time to be extremely or very desirable, compared to 59% for both 100% remote and hybrid approaches.

The Dice 2021 Technologist Sentiment Report takes the pulse of technology professionals on key issues including remote and flexible work, workload and work-life balance, job and career satisfaction and their outlook on the tech profession in a post-pandemic world. Results from a sentiment survey in the second quarter of 2021 were compared to sentiment surveys from the second quarter of 2020 and the salary survey from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The detailed insight and analysis on technologist sentiment within the report are designed to arm recruiters and hiring managers with the tools and insights needed to attract and retain top tech talent for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

"It's been incredibly interesting to see how technologists' working preferences have changed before and during the pandemic. While many technologists would still prefer to work 100% remotely, there is an equal desire for a hybrid approach, and we've actually seen fewer remote days per week become more desirable over the past year," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice, a DHI Group brand. "The companies who succeed in attracting and retaining top talent will be those who take the time to build an agile approach that gives technologists flexibility and control over their work environment."

The desire to work remotely five days/week in Q2 2021 (29%) has significantly declined from the fourth quarter of 2020 (41%), showing a preference for a hybrid work model in lieu of being fully remote.

Work Days Q4 2020 Data Q2 2021 Sentiment Survey 1 day a week 8% 13% 2 days a week 9% 22% 3 days a week 26% 24% 4 days a week 15% 12% 5 days a week 41% 29% Source: Dice 2021 Technologist Sentiment Report, Dice.com

As technologists have adjusted to remote work life, there have been some shifts in sentiment regarding pros and cons. Currently, tech professionals are most enticed by the cost-savings of remote work (70% in Q2 2021 vs. 61% in Q4 2020) and more flexibility/schedule control (67% vs. 65%). Some of the additional benefit shifts since last year are increased health for technologists' lifestyles (up nine percentage points) and a decrease in being relaxed (down seven percentage points).

In comparing year-over-year data, it's clear that technologists learned how to better manage the distractions and technical issues of remote work as time went on. When looking at detriments to remote work, it's equally apparent that relationships have deteriorated between technologists and their colleagues and managers. Fifty-one percent of technologists said that remote work made it harder to develop and maintain working relationships with colleagues (up from 40% in Q2 2020), and 34% claimed they were having difficulty maintaining an effective relationship with their manager (up from 22% in Q2 2020).

Technologists reported higher levels of burnout in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, although not all technologists are experiencing burnout at the same level. Technologists 55 and older reported significantly lower levels of burnout than those between the ages of 18 and 34. Fewer technologists in the 55+ group (35%) also reported an increase in workload during the pandemic, compared to their 18-34-year-old colleagues (47%).

Twenty-four percent of technologists feel their work-life balance is worse than pre-pandemic due to increased demands, workforce shortages, no set boundaries between home and work. Roughly three-quarters of technologists feel their work-life balance is better (33%) or the same (43%) as it was before COVID-19.

Looking at technologists' perceptions of both the larger economy and tech as a profession, there is quite a bit of optimism for the future. Satisfaction with career (75% Q2 2021 vs. 67% Q4 2020), job (65% vs. 55%) and remote work status (84% vs. 80%) are all notably up in Q2 2021 compared to Q4 2020. Further, 91% of technologists feel the tech profession will grow at least slightly in the next five years from where it is now, with more than half (55%) believing that it will grow significantly.

However, as technologists emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns, many of them have an increased willingness to shift employers. Forty-eight percent of technologists in Q2 2021 expressed an interest in changing companies in 2021, up from 40% in Q4 2020, and a big jump from 32% in the second quarter of 2020. For employers, technologists' rising desire to change jobs presents a mixture of threats and opportunities. Those companies on the lookout for talent have a better chance of landing the skilled technologists they need, provided they offer a flexible working model with the right mix of salary and incentives, and stay attuned to the needs and desires of technologists across the U.S.

The Dice 2021 Technologist Sentiment Report data resulted from an online survey sent to technologists. A total of 1,033 U.S.-based technologists employed full-time completed the survey. The survey was conducted April 16 - 23, 2021. Sentiment data is always a measure of how survey respondents feel in the moment. For the 2021 Technologist Sentiment Report, Dice compared data from the second quarter of 2020, the fourth quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021. Given the wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19, this was a truly unique time in which to track technologist sentiment.

