Prudential launches FlexGuard Income indexed variable annuity – a new investment and income strategy with enhanced flexibility and control

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image



Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), today launched FlexGuard® Income, a new indexed variable annuity that provides customers with investment strategies for growth potential, along with different levels of protection and the ability to help enhance income in retirement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005809/en/

Tyson_Dylan_0791_High_res.jpg

“Investors want to feel more in control as they seek to protect financial outcomes. FlexGuard Income is designed to help.” Dylan Tyson, President, Prudential Annuities (Photo: Business Wire)



“Today’s financial challenges require new and different solutions,” said Dylan Tyson, president of Prudential Annuities. “Investors have individualized goals and comfort levels for risk. They need customizable investment strategies and income solutions that provide the potential to grow assets and protect financial outcomes.”



With this latest offering in Prudential’s individual solutions product line, customers can choose how they participate in the market through different index options, both before and after income begins, and have the flexibility to make changes as their wants and needs evolve.



FlexGuard Income is initially available through Prudential Advisors financial professionals and will expand to additional, third-party broker dealers in fall 2021. The product builds upon the record success of FlexGuard, the fastest-selling indexed variable annuity launch ever in the industry, achieving more than $3.5 billion in sales in its first four quarters.1



Building on the same features as FlexGuard during the savings stage, FlexGuard Income then adds an innovative new buffered income benefit linked to market performance. If an account value ever reaches zero, this is followed by an insured income stage that provides a set level of income for life.



“No one knows exactly how long they will live,” Tyson added. “FlexGuard Income is designed to help customers and their financial professionals feel more in control and provide protected income, helping to usher more Americans from where they are now to where they want to be.”



For more information visit the FlexGuard+Income+page+at+www.prudential.com.



1 SOURCE: According to LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute sales data.



About Prudential Financial


Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.



Investors should consider the features of the contract, index strategies, and the underlying portfolios investment objectives, polices, management, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained from your financial professional. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing



Annuities are issued by Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corporation and distributed by Prudential Annuities Distributors, Inc., both located in Shelton, CT (main office). Prudential Annuities is a business of Prudential Financial, Inc. Prudential Advisors is a brand name of The Prudential Insurance Company of America and its subsidiaries.



This material is being provided for informational or educational purposes only and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any client or prospective clients. The information is not intended as investment advice and is not a recommendation about managing or investing your retirement savings. If you would like information about your particular investment needs, please contact a financial professional.



Annuity contracts contain exclusions, limitations, reductions of benefits, and terms for keeping them in force. Your licensed financial professional can provide you with complete details.



Guarantees are dependent upon the claims-paying ability of the issuing company and do not apply to the underlying investment options.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005809/en/



