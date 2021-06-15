Logo
Moody's Analytics Adds CMBS Data to CRE Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Moody’s Analytics has integrated commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan-level data across its commercial+real+estate (CRE) solutions. This is the latest enhancement to our solutions for evaluating, monitoring, and benchmarking CRE assets, building upon the addition of information on a building tenant’s creditworthiness to the Moody%26rsquo%3Bs+Analytics+REIS%26trade%3B platform in 2020.

A consistent dataset of approximately 170,000 properties and 130,000 loans is now available across the Moody’s Analytics REIS platform, CMM%26trade%3B solution, and the Moody’s Analytics CMBS+Data+Feed.

“Our customers need to discern trends faster to identify risks and opportunities. Being able to view the performance of loans and securities, as well as the underlying assets, all in one place helps them do that,” said David Salz, Director of CMBS Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We continuously evolve our CRE solutions to bring customers the best of our extensive experience in collecting, managing, and analyzing data across the structured finance and commercial real estate markets.”

Moody’s Analytics CRE solutions harness expansive data and analytical expertise from across the Moody’s organization to provide lenders, risk analysts, and investors an integrated view of new and traditional metrics. Monthly reports on each loan in a securitization pool make the CMBS market a rich source of credit-relevant information.

The proprietary Moody’s Analytics CMBS dataset gives investors visibility into long-term trends by covering more than 12 years of performance history of active CMBS deals covering $828 billion of outstanding debt. The CMBS dataset also provides access to 20 years of historical data on the CMBS universe in the US. Customers of the CMBS Data Feed can see submarket data on effective and actual rents, vacancy rates by CMBS loan, as well as forecasts of rents and vacancies for US commercial properties from the Moody’s Analytics CRE economics team.

All customers of the Moody’s Analytics REIS platform can now find, filter, and analyze relevant financial metrics and tenant lease data from all outstanding CMBS loans in our database. Those using our CMM solution, meanwhile, can now look at both CMBS and property market data as they assess default and recovery for CRE mortgages.

“Through this integration, we are bringing customers a more holistic view of the risk profile of their real estate portfolios, across the investment cycle,” added Mr Salz.

Follow our CMBS+blog to learn from Moody’s Analytics CRE and structured finance experts as they analyze retail, office, hotel, and multifamily loan performance. Our upcoming research will focus on the retail sector, combining data on CRE fundamentals and CMBS.

About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (

NYSE:MCO, Financial). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615005840r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005840/en/

