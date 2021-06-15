Pay-over-time solutions from Ally Lending now help alleviate the 'cost conversation' at Ideal Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Lending, the personal lending arm of Ally Bank, a subsidiary of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), continues to build on its legacy in the consumer healthcare lending market – serving more than 150 Ideal Image points of care across the U.S. During the past five years, the number of applications submitted by Ideal Image clients to Ally Lending grew thirteenfold.

In 2016, Ally Lending, previously known as Health Credit Services , launched its financing in 10 Ideal Image locations. Primarily known for its wellness and aesthetic services – including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and skin rejuvenation services – Ideal Image is also recognized for its commitment to accessibility and affordability. With this mission in mind, Ally Lending and Ideal Image honed the financing program over the years to work even better for their clients' wallets.

Fast-forward to 2021: demand for cosmetic procedures is on the rise1 – making responsible pay-over-time options essential to good business. With Ally Lending as an option at Ideal Image, clients can quickly move forward with treatment while staying safely within their budget – effectively eliminating the uncomfortable cost conversation.

"Dollar signs can cause people to delay health or wellness procedures they need or want," said Hans Zandhuis, head of Ally Lending. "Financing can help by giving people an easier, more digestible way to pay."

"Ally Lending was there for me during the pandemic when I needed a personal loan to pay for services that my mother and I needed," said a client at Ideal Image. "We are fortunate enough that I qualified for a low APR. That's when I knew Ally Lending had my back."

Beyond the day-to-day financing routine, Ally Lending also provides Ideal Image with a host of business services, including client retention and new customer acquisition marketing campaigns, as well as personalized, dedicated customer service support. These efforts help keep clients engaged and returning for additional services.

"As demand for personal care, wellness services and aesthetics continues to increase, we'll be here to support them with flexible, personalized payment terms," said David Prokupek, CEO of Ideal Image. "No matter your financial picture – we're committed to helping you look and feel your most confident."

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is North America's #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image believes "confidence changes everything," and its mission is to help people look and feel their best by taking a holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Ideal Image operates as a direct-to-consumer medical aesthetics brand powered by its national tele-aesthetics platform where guests can conduct free virtual private consultations from anywhere and receive services at any of Ideal Image's rapidly growing point of care network locations across North America. Ideal Image's expert team of 800+ Medical Pros deliver clients real, life-changing results having performed over 20 million FDA-cleared aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and leading-edge anti-aging services all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL. For more information, please visit www.idealimage.com, https://www.instagram.com/idealimage/, https://twitter.com/idealimage and https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideal-image.

