The Inevitable Popping of the Lumber Bubble

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Inevitable Popping of the Lumber Bubble

The price of lumber has been on a wild ride in recent months

Author's Avatar
John Engle
Jun 15, 2021

Summary

  • A supply shortage resulting from the pandemic and its concomitant economic and social disruptions led to surging lumber prices
  • As supply has begun to normalize, the lumber bubble has burst spectacularly, falling more than 40% from its May peak
  • While organized retail speculators on Reddit have sought to turn lumber into another GameStop, these efforts appear to have failed
  • Investors may end up learning the same hard lesson as the Dutch tulip bulb traders of centuries past
Article's Main Image

For the past several months, commodities market commentary has been dominated by a once-prosaic material: lumber. The humble commodity, which is an essential input for most real estate construction, saw its price soar to historic highs just over a month ago.

Now, however, it appears lumber’s fortunes have turned, sending its high-flying price hurtling toward earth.

Waning supply meets waxing demand

On May 10, the price of lumber reached $1,711 per thousand board feet, a highwater mark defying decades of established price behavior. Indeed, during the nearly 30 years preceding the recent surge, lumber usually traded within a fairly narrow band, from about $200 on the low end to $600 on the high end.

The unprecedented disruptions created by COVID-19 reverberated across pretty much every industry on the planet, including real estate, and impacted virtually every commodity in some way, including lumber. In the case of lumber, idled production last year resulted in shortages, which intensified in recent months as surging construction demand rapidly depleted reserves. Hence, the price of lumber shot up.

Lumber has just posted its biggest weekly loss in history, slipping below $1,000 for the first time since March on June 14. And that was just the latest milestone in a rout that began mere days after hitting the May 10. It has now fallen more than 40% from the highs of last month. That may look like a disastrous drop at first, but it is actually little more than a natural correction, in my assessment.

Reversion to the mean

In response to soaring demand, lumber mills were quick to accelerate their operational timelines and to ramp up production in order to take advantage of the historic prices. This is a case of supply and demand in its purest form. Demand has outstripped supply in recent months due to lockdowns and other economic shocks forcing lumber mills to slow, or even suspend, production for a time. At the same time, developers, home builders, and other real estate businesses have spent months hoarding lumber in order to ensure they would not run out entirely.

With supply now returning gradually toward normal, the artificial shortages are coming to an end. With prices down more than 40% in the span of a month, it looks like the speculative frenzy could be running out of steam. As the Wall Street Journal reported on June 15, expectations of an imminent return to normalcy has let a lot of air out the lumber bubble:

“The rapid decline suggests a bubble that has burst and the question now is how low lumber prices will fall. Even after tumbling, lumber futures remain nearly three times what is typical for this time of year. Lumber producers and traders expect that prices will remain relatively high due to the strong housing market, but that the supply bottlenecks and frenzied buying that characterizehe economy’s reopening and sent prices to multiples of the old all-time highs are winding down.”

As a widely farmed resource, wood is plentiful. Thus any shortage will inevitably be temporary. However, such facts are often overlooked in the midst of a speculative frenzy.

Of wood planks and tulip bulbs

Speculative trading has played a considerable role in the unprecedented lumber price spike. Just as they had done with GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), speculators on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum zeroed in on lumber as an attractive target for speculative gamesmanship. Based on the astonishing jump in lumber prices, they appear to have been at least partly successful. Unfortunately, those efforts appear to have run out of steam.

Of course, this would hardly be the first time that speculators drove up the price of a commodity to levels beyond any conceivable economic justification. One need only consider the Tulip mania of centuries past. Many of the Dutch speculators who bid up the price of tulip bulbs ended up getting caught when the trade reversed.

Today's lumber speculators appear to be relearning the same painful lesson.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
None
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment