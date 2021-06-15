Logo
Keysight's New Network Benchmarking Solution Enables Mobile Operators to Verify Quality of Experience Across Multiple 4G and 5G Networks

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Nemo+Network+Benchmarking+solution+%28NBM%29%2C which enables mobile operators to verify end-user quality of experience (QoE) across multiple 5G new radio (NR) and 4G LTE networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005835/en/

Concept_photo_NBM.jpg

Keysight’s Nemo Network Benchmarking solution supports up to 48 mobile devices, delivering comprehensive, reliable and rapid measurement in a single drive test. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the Global+mobile+Suppliers+Association, the number of mobile operators with commercial 5G deployments has more than doubled in the past year. As broad scale deployments continue, mobile operators and regulators will ramp up benchmarking activities to understand how their network performs compared to competitors’ networks. Keysight has launched a fully scalable solution to enable mobile operators, regulators and service contractors to cost-effectively benchmark wireless networks.

“We’re pleased to offer customers a robust solution designed for benchmarking networks using the latest commercially available mobile devices,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president at Keysight. “Keysight’s new network benchmarking solution enables mobile operators to quickly identify and resolve quality and performance issues to ensure end-user satisfaction and customer retention.”

Supporting the latest cellular technologies and flagship devices, Keysight’s Nemo Network Benchmarking solution delivers comprehensive, reliable and rapid measurement capability, enabling users to:

  • reliably capture a complete set of measurements in a single drive test, even for large-scale campaigns.
  • cost-effectively increase capital expenditure to meet growing measurement needs as a result of the modular architecture and support for up to 48 mobile devices.
  • quickly benchmark performance, accessibility and integrity of multiple networks delivering data, voice, streaming services and over the top (OTT) applications, such as Instagram, Netflix or YouTube.
  • collect and analyze measurement data, create reports that capture relevant key performance indicators (KPIs) and network performance score (NPS), for effective identification of QoE and QoS issues.

Keysight’s Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution combines a ruggedized case and modular mounting accessories with Keysight’s Nemo+Outdoor, Nemo Active Testing Application (NATA), Nemo Diagnostic Modules (NDM) and Nemo Intelligent Device Interface (NIDI). Nemo+Cloud enables users to remotely control – in real time – measurements captured using the Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution. By combining Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution with Nemo Cloud and Nemo+Analyze, a drive test post-processing software, users can create an end-to-end automated data processing environment from upload of measurement results to analytics.

Nemo Network Benchmarking Solution is part of Keysight’s wider portfolio of solutions for testing the performance and quality of mobile networks throughout the entire network lifecycle from site acceptance, deployment, optimization and verification to indoor and outdoor network benchmarking.

Additional information is available at: https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FJ2kovhQ_Euc

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615005835r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005835/en/

