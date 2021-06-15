Logo
eMagin Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in military and commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that it will be added to the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the index's annual reconstitution, effective after the market close on Friday, June 25, 2021. FTSE Russell determines membership for its indexes on an annual basis by objective, market-capitalization rankings and related criteria.

"eMagin's inclusion in the Russell index reflects the considerable growth we've achieved in the past year," said Andrew Sculley, CEO of eMagin Corporation. "As we look to build on that success, we are moving forward with a number of initiatives, including the expansion of our manufacturing footprint by more than 25% as we make room for new equipment funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. At the same time, we are increasing our engineering headcount and continuing our investments in R&D as we enhance our technical capabilities and build for the future."

Additional information on the Russell Microcap Index and the annual reconstitution process is available on the FTSE Russell website: https://www.ftserussell.com/resources/russell-reconstitution

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future in the United States, including its proprietary Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™), which is designed to transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding eMagin Corporation's expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. For a more complete description of the risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in eMagin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by eMagin, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time.

CONTACT

eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch
Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
[email protected]

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
[email protected]
617-542-5300

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651680/eMagin-Corporation-to-Join-Russell-Microcap-Index

