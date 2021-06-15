Parade Technologies Announces World's First Integrated Display eDP Timing Controller with Embedded Source Drivers and Touchscreen Controller for Notebook LTPS and Oxide In-Cell Panels

Parade+Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO) today announced the TC3400 and TC3402, the world’s first highly integrated eDP timing controller (Tcon) devices with embedded source drivers and touchscreen controller (tTED) for the notebook LTPS (Low-Temperature Polysilicon) and Oxide in-cell LCD panel markets. Both devices target the latest notebook platforms by Intel and others by supporting Embedded Display Port (eDP) 1.4b with features such as Multi-SST Operation (MSO) operation and Panel Self-Refresh (PSR). The TC3400 device supports TrueTouch in-cell capacitive touch and active stylus functionality for commercial notebook applications, while the TC3402 provides a robust TrueTouch touch only solution for mainstream notebooks. The TC3400 combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented display and touchscreen technology as well as proven display processing and high-speed signal technology to provide a low-power, highly integrated display and touchscreen solution for notebook in-cell displays.

The TC3400 and TC3402 devices are configurable to support panel resolutions up to 2560x1600 RGB (WQXGA). The integrated eDP Tcon fully supports the VESA eDP 1.4b standard including PSR and PSR2 using an on-chip, integrated frame buffer. These devices will also showcase, for the first time, Intel’s MSO technology with PSR and PSR2 for efficient video distribution between the CPU and the panel.

The TC3400 and TC3402 leverages Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology portfolio and design experience gained from shipping over 1 billion touch devices. They provide superior noise immunity, excellent touch response and robust system ESD for in-cell displays. The devices are certified for Microsoft Windows to deliver confident touch performance. Using Active Shielding technology, Parade is able to offer best-in-class signal to noise ratio (SNR), perfect for advanced in-cell touchscreen architectures.

The TC3400 device takes touch integration further with active stylus support. It supports main-stream active stylus protocols to enable writing, annotating and jotting down quick notes. Stylus performance is responsive, accurate and robust, delivering a true pen to paper experience.

The TC3400 and TC3402 are designed for Flip Chip on Glass applications on both LTPS and Oxide thin-film transistor (TFT) panels. The mounting of these highly integrated chips directly onto the LCD panel results in reduced display bottom border, BOM cost, system complexity and power consumption; all of which benefit portable, battery-powered systems. The fully programmable row and column driver timing enables support of a broad number of panel configurations.

Availability

The TC3400 and TC3402 are offered in a gold-bumped COG (Chip-on-Glass) physical form factor. Samples are available now.

About Parade Technologies

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO) is a leading fabless supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display, touch controller, and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. Parade’s IC products serve the growing demand for DisplayPort™, eDP™ (Embedded DisplayPort), HDMITM, SATA, PCI Express® and USB ICs for display, touch, storage and interface applications.

