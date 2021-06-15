Identillect is Expanding the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in Preparation of Ethereum 2.0

Identillect launched its Trusted Blockchain Technology in early 2018 to expand its security offerings and adherence to regulatory requirements. In preparation of the capabilities Ethereum 2.0 will bring, Identillect will increase the use of its Trusted Blockchain to combat wire fraud.

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Identillect') ( TSXV:ID, Financial), a leading provider of email security, announced today its commitment to expand the use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology in advance of the roll out of Ethereum 2.0, in its continued commitment to combat wire fraud.

Ethereum 2.0 will provide several benefits over Ethereum 1.0, including the ability to process orders of magnitude more Transactions Per Second (TPS), thereby addressing one of the current limitations of Ethereum 1.0. Ethereum 2.0 is being rolled out in 3 phases, and the final phase is expected to complete in 2021. Identillect already uses its Trusted Blockchain Technology to create integrity checks through every level of communication, such as to limit the possibility of security breaches which are currently plaguing industries engaging in wire transfers. In anticipation of the upcoming advances with Ethereum 2.0, Identillect plans on taking advantage of the ability to record a larger number of transactions to its Trusted Blockchain and will expand the scope of events recorded to its Blockchain, to provide an even higher level of integrity such as to combat wire frauds and detect other potential nefarious manipulation of data.

Identillect is continually developing and implementing new technologies for the integrity of digital communication; Identillect's planned expanded use of its Trusted Blockchain Technology for its existing and new clients of their blockchain technology and Ethereum 2.0 is another example of remaining on the cutting-edge. This development will provide additional tools for the real-estate community to protect their clients and protect their reputation.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

