Charlie Munger on the Power of Mistakes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Charlie Munger on the Power of Mistakes

Not learning from mistakes can be a huge error

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jun 15, 2021

Summary

  • Charlie Munger's advice for living a good life
  • One of the easiest ways to learn is to study others' mistakes
Article's Main Image

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) is best known for his investment prowess. However, over the years, he's also spoken at length about human psychology.

Munger spends a tremendous amount of time reading and learning. He also spends a lot of time thinking. This provides him with the insight and time required to develop thoughts on psychology and analyze the human condition.

He might not be known for his views on human psychology, but that doesn't mean we should disregard his thoughts. Indeed, the billionaire investor has issued some very astute advice over the years on how to live a good life and improve one's thought process.

How to succeed in life

In a speech to the Harvard School in June 1986, Munger spoke about his tips for living a good life and how to construct a life that allows one to achieve the best possible results.

In a classic Munger way, rather than standing there and telling the audience what not to do, the speaker inverted the problem. He went on to outline what he called the five "prescriptions for sure misery."

To put it another way, if one followed the prescriptions the speaker laid out, one would have a miserable life. But if one avoided these prescriptions, the quality of one's life would significantly improve.

The five prescriptions the billionaire laid out were:

  1. Ingesting chemicals in an effort to alter mood or perception
  2. Being envious or resentful
  3. Being unreliable
  4. Letting life get you down
  5. Not learning from past mistakes

As this is an article about investing, I'm not going to spend a lot of time debating the ethical considerations of ingesting certain chemicals and the psychological implications of letting life get you down.

However, I do believe that not learning from past mistakes is one of the biggest errors investors can make. As such, I wanted to highlight the comments Munger made on this topic:

"You can see the results of not learning from others' mistakes by simply looking about you. How little originality there is in the common disasters of mankind -drunk driving deaths, reckless driving maimings, incurable venereal diseases, conversion of bright college students into brainwashed zombies as members of destructive cults, business failures through repetition of obvious mistakes made by predecessors, various forms of crowd folly, and so on. I recommend as a memory clue to finding the way to real trouble from heedless, unoriginal error the modern saying: 'If at first, you don't succeed, well, so much for hang gliding.'"

As Munger explained in 1986, there are many things we can learn from the mistakes of others, especially when it comes to business.

I don't have to look very far to provide an example. At the time of writing, one of the biggest stories in the financial press is the resignation of the CEO and chief financial officer of electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors (

RIDE, Financial). The duo resigned after the company warned that it is at risk of failing because of a lack of funds. It has also revealed that it has been overstating initial order values.

The company, which used a SPAC to go public, is a great case study of the risks of any public offering. While we don't know how this situation will unfold, what is clear is that the business needed to present the most optimistic business case to investors to get them to buy.

The same risks are present in any IPO process. The company, or in the case of an IPO, the investment banks, want to present the most optimistic view possible because they are the sellers. They are trying to sell an asset and want to get the best price possible. The whole situation favors the seller.

This is just one case study that provides a learning experience. As Munger noted in 1986, overlooking and ignoring these past mistakes is one of the most egregious errors an investor can make.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment