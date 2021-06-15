Alternative Meat Venture Next Meats Co. Announces Collaboration With Wayback Burgers

PR Newswire

TOKYO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats Co., a Tokyo-based alternative meat venture, today announced a new collaboration with Wayback Burgers, America's favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises. Additionally, the Company announced that its vegan-friendly NEXT Yakiniku Short Rib – the world's first plant based Japanese-style barbecue meat – will be available in the U.S. with the launch of its highly anticipated online e-commerce shop on June 23.

As part of the collaboration, Next Meats Co. and Wayback Burgers will give away FREE samples of its East Meats Next® slider and The Pioneer slider at the Sacramento Vegan Food Festival on Saturday, June 19. The East Meats Next® slider features the NEXT® short rib, grilled and topped with fresh kimchi & ponzu cucumbers, and The Pioneer includes an all-plant NEXT® short rib patty, topped with ketchup & pickles.Though only a one-day trial, both brands believe that the innovative sliders will be well-received by the festivals attendees and they are looking forward to introducing its Japanese-style vegan meats with an American application to foodies in the area while getting to know Wayback Burgers, which is opening a new location soon in Sacramento.

Next Meats Co. will launch its online ecommerce platform in the Los Angeles area on June 23, where customers looking for vegan-friendly meatless alternatives will finally be able to purchase NEXT Yakiniku Short Rib for themselves, which is a tremendously popular item in Japan.

Ryo Shirai, Chief Executive Officer of Next Meats Holdings (OTC Pink: NXMH), voiced his respect and enthusiasm for the Wayback Burgers collaboration, noting he is "excited for people to taste this innovative meatless creation between a long-established American restaurant brand and a food-tech venture from the other side of the world. We are equally excited to announce the launch of our online store on June 23, making our products available to people seeking healthier meat alternatives in the United States."

Next Meats' NEXT Yakiniku Short Rib is packed with benefits: it is high in protein, contains no cholesterol, and has a delicious, light Japanese barbecue flavoring which makes it perfect by itself over rice, or in any other imaginable dish of the world. Thus, while there are many established competitors in this field, it is most definitely a notable, new and unique item on the market.

This month, Next Meats celebrated its first full year of operation since its establishment on June 1. Over the past year, the Company has launched its products in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. Next Meats Co. is currently preparing for expansion in 6 additional countries. With the U.S. launch and collaboration with such famous restaurant chains as Wayback Burger already in place, the day that we see NEXT products available in supermarkets is just around the corner.

For more information, please visit Next Meats Co. at www.nextmeats.us, and Wayback Burgers at www.waybackburgers.com. To purchase tickets to the Sacramento Vegan Food Festival, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramentos-spring-vegan-food-festival-tickets-86200212155?aff=ebdssbdestsearch .

