5 Gurus Stocks With Predictable Businesses

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of June 15.

Facebook

Facebook Inc. ( FB, Financial) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 31.61% margin of safety at an average price of $337 per share.

The social media company has a market cap of $954 billion and an enterprise value of $902 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 36.8% and 42.8%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 47% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 28.8. As of June 15, the stock was trading 0.93% below its 52-week high and 62.59% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth Group Inc. ( UNH, Financial) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 23.31% margin of safety at an average price of $400 per share.

The health insurance provider has a market cap of $377 billion and an enterprise value of $404 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 10.10% and its earnings per share have climbed 22.4%.

The stock has gained 41.74% over the past 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 22.74. As of June 15, the stock was trading 6.03% below its 52-week high and 46.24% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.83% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.51% and Mandel with 0.33%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO, Financial) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 32.59% margin of safety at an average price of $470 per share.

The seller of scientific instruments has a market cap of $184 billion and an enterprise value of $197 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 13.3% and its earnings per share have risen 25.30%.

The share price has increased 38.64% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 23.66. As of June 15, the stock was trading 11.73% below its 52-week high and 40.81% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.14% of outstanding shares, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( RY, Financial) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 25% margin of safety at an average price of $105 per share.

The Canadian bank has a market cap of $148 billion and an enterprise value of $15 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 6% and its earnings per share have risen 4.7%.

Shares have increased 59.78% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.88. As of June 15, the stock was trading 0.37% below its 52-week high and 59.72% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.02%.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. ( HDB, Financial) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 21.06% margin of safety at an average price of $77 per share.

The India’s private bank, has a market cap of $142 billion and an enterprise value of $150 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have climbed by 20.50% each.

Shares have risen 81.24% compared to 12 months ago. As of June 15, the stock was trading 8.69% below its 52-week high and 89.61% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% of outstanding shares, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.