Epizyme Launches EZH2Now Testing Program with Quest Diagnostics for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Patients

Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today launched the EZH2Now Testing Program, an Epizyme initiative in collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the leading provider of diagnostic information services, to provide EZH2 mutation testing for patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).

“Epizyme is focused on providing access to information that will help physicians and their patients evolve the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma,” said Vicki Vakiener, Chief Commercial Officer at Epizyme. “While EZH2 is known to be a driver of FL regardless of mutation status, access to testing for EZH2 is desirable for some providers. Even though Next Generation Sequencing is commercially available, a number of physicians desire a single gene test. To meet the needs of these providers, Epizyme is collaborating with Quest Diagnostics to improve access to single gene testing for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma patients.”

EZH2 is an epigenetic regulator of B-cell identity and plays a role in both normal B-cell biology and the pathogenesis of follicular lymphoma. EZH2 is an emerging therapeutic target due to oncogenic dependence on EZH2 activity for many FL patients. While EZH2 dependence can be present regardless of mutation status, single gene testing may provide helpful information for physicians to better characterize their patients’ cancer

“We are excited to collaborate with Epizyme, a leader in the development of epigenetic medicines, and work together to improve patient care,” said Kristie Dolan, General Manager, Oncology Franchise, Quest Diagnostics. “We are committed to broadening access to diagnostic insights for patients and providers everywhere. Our participation in the EZH2Now Testing Program not only delivers on this goal, but also highlights Quest Diagnostics’ commitment to innovations in oncology and advanced diagnostics that improve patient care, as well as our deep specialization in hematopathology. Sponsored testing programs such as this one with Epizyme can be powerful mechanisms to arm physicians and patients with data to support treatment plans.”

To access the EZH2Now Testing Program, healthcare professionals can visit www.EpizymeNow.com and request contact from a local Epizyme Oncology Account Manager (OAM). Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who are interested in the program can contact their healthcare providers to determine qualification for testing services; patients who do qualify for the program will receive testing services at no cost.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. The Company is focused on creating medicines that are targeted at specific causes of diseases, that are orally administered, tolerable, easy to take and based on a deep understanding of the patients that will benefit from them. The Company aspires to change the standard-of-care for patients and physicians by developing medicines with fundamentally new mechanisms of action. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme seeks to match medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc. and other statements containing the words “anticipate," “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials, such as the ongoing confirmatory trials; whether results from clinical studies will warrant meetings with regulatory authorities, submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities under the accelerated approval process; whether the company will receive regulatory approvals, including accelerated approval, to conduct trials or to market products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; whether the company's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the company's other filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company’s views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

