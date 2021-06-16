Logo
Comscore and Viant Partner to Expand Cookie-Free Predictive Audiences Access

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2021

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new partnership agreement with Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, on the successful integration of Comscore's entire contextual Activation suite into Viant's advertising software, Adelphic®. The contextual-based partnership enables Viant's advertisers to leverage Comscore's cookie-free targeting solutions, including brand protection, contextual relevance, keyword targeting, and Comscore's latest innovation, Predictive Audiences, which transforms audience targets into privacy-friendly contextual signals.

With this new agreement, Viant's customers will have access to Comscore's entire contextual Activation suite, which harnesses the power of Predictive Audiences. With Predictive Audiences, brands can continue to reach granular audiences aligned to their campaign goals based on TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors – all in a cookie-free environment. As the only provider in market able to provide a crosswalk between audience targets and privacy-friendly contextual signals, Comscore is excited to bring this capability to Viant's customer base.

"The world is already operating without third-party cookies, which is why we're excited to continue our partnership with Comscore to broaden advertiser accessibility to audiences within cookieless environments," said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. "This recent integration with Comscore empowers brands and agencies looking for more options to deliver their messages via contextually-relevant environments."

"We're excited to expand this relationship with Viant to bring privacy-friendly targeting options across digital and CTV for their brands and agencies," said Lee Blickstein, VP Activation Solutions. "With the deprecation of cookies fast approaching, advertisers need to ensure they can continue to engage with their target audiences in the proper environments, and that's exactly what our contextual solutions deliver."

Comscore's Predictive Audiences mark the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach audiences based on age and gender demographics and consumer behaviors in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant's self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant's Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA12524&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-and-viant-partner-to-expand-cookie-free-predictive-audiences-access-301313372.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12524&Transmission_Id=202106160700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12524&DateId=20210616
