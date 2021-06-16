Artius Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination With Origin Materials

Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ, AACQW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of Artius’ proposed business combination with Origin Materials (“Origin Materials”), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, and the related proposals to be voted upon at Artius’ extraordinary general meeting on June 23, 2021.

The extraordinary general meeting of Artius shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held at the offices of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, located at One Liberty Plaza, New York, NY 10006 and in virtual format at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Fartiusacquisition%2Fsm2021 on June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Artius shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of May 19, 2021 should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on June 22, 2021.

The proposed business combination is expected to close on or about June 24, 2021, subject to receipt of Artius shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

It remains important that all holders who owned Artius shares as of May 19, 2021 – even if they have since sold their shares – vote by the June 22, 2021 deadline to ensure the deal proceeds in a timely manner.

We recommend that you vote your shares online, though you may also vote by mail or telephone. More information on how to vote can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Fartiusacquisition%2Fsm2021%2F or, if you hold in street name, by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you. If you did not receive or have misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote.

Holders of Artius shares who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the extraordinary general meeting may contact Artius’ proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call 203-658-9400) or email Morrow Sodali at [email protected].

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world’s leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials’ mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials’ patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials’ first commercial plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2022 with a second commercial plant expected to be operational in 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade.

On February 17, 2021, Origin Materials and Artius announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that is expected to result in Origin Materials becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named “Origin Materials, Inc.” and remain listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols “ORGN” and “ORGNW.” The transaction, together with anticipated financing and grants, is expected to fully fund Origin Materials until EBITDA positive, and allow Origin Materials to scale and commence commercial production to begin to meet signed customer offtake and capacity reservations of $1.9 billion across a diverse range of industries.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Artius Acquisition Inc.

Artius is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Artius was co-founded by Charles Drucker, the former CEO of WorldPay, Inc., a leading payments company, and its predecessor company, Vantiv. Inc., and Boon Sim, the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners LLC.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.artiuscapital.com%2Facquisition.

