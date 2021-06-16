Campbell Neurosciences Spin Off of Therapeutic Solutions Reports Synergistic Reduction of Schizophrenia in Animal Models using Low Dose Naltrexone and T Regulatory Cell Stimulation

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), reported today new data validating claims in its previously filed patent application demonstrating potent synergy between low dose naltrexone and agents stimulating T regulatory cells.

In one set of experiments, interleukin-2, an FDA cleared cancer immunotherapy drug is combined with low dose naltrexone to potently reduce schizophrenic-like behavior in an animal model of the condition. Naltrexone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat both opioid use disorder and alcohol use disorder as a medication-assisted treatment option. Studies also showed that low dose naltrexone synergizes with mesenchymal stem cells and myeloid suppressor cells, both cell types are capable of inducing the generation of T regulatory cells in vivo.

"Schizophrenia is a major cause of suicide and suicidal ideation for which no real treatments exist in patients that are refractory to electroconvulsive therapy," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "We are actively working at refining our various approaches so that we may file an IND with the FDA in the near term."

"From a physician perspective, I am much more comfortable repositioning drugs that have already been demonstrated safe, as opposed to introducing novel and untested compositions of matter in patients," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The rapid rate of new findings by the Company is based upon a mechanistic-first approach, in which Campbell Scientists first started identifying cellular activities associated with reduction of schizophrenia, and subsequently began testing novel means of modulating the relevant cellular activities."

"The interplay between the immune system and nervous system is fascinating. The fact that immune modulation is associated with reduction in schizophrenic activities strongly supports the notion of the immune-brain interplay," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "In my mind it is not a coincidence that out of all the systems of the body, only the brain and the immune system have the ability to tell between what is "self" and what is "non-self" and also to have memory. We are very excited about the work at Campbell, which will not only teach us how to modulate the brain with the immune system, but also how to modulate the immune system using neurological based approaches. The potency of this is difficult to overstate....imagine if we can generate immune stimulation by administration of select neuropeptides in order to biologically mimic, and amplify, the placebo effect."

