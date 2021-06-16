Sharecare sweeps Spring 2021 Digital Health Awards with 19 wins for best-in-class digital tools, content, and well-being research

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its recognition in the Spring 2021 Digital Health Awards with 19 awards bestowed for its tools, programs, and content to promote individual and community health. The biannual Digital Health Awards competition, now in its 23rd year, recognizes the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

"Digital health has long stood as one of the most promising subsectors within healthcare; over the last year, these technology-enabled resources have brought immeasurable value to both consumers and their care providers as we aimed to protect and improve our collective well-being," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman, and CEO of Sharecare. "We're proud that Sharecare's diversified approach to engaging consumers and improving health outcomes through product innovation and data-driven interventions is not only recognized among the industry's best, but also continues to enable well-being optimization at scale."

For its ongoing response to the pandemic, Sharecare has been broadly recognized by the Digital Health Awards for delivering timely information and tools to help consumers manage their health and curb the spread of COVID-19 as key factors evolved, including public health guidance, testing and vaccine availability, and other population-wide health concerns. Related content created by Sharecare's editorial team earned bronze and merit awards in the spring program, and the company's innovative approach to visualizing community data depicting both the virus's impact on the obesity epidemic and the importance of weight management throughout the pandemic earned a silver award. Additionally, Sharecare was recognized with a merit award for WellBeingGeorgia.com, a website launched in partnership with Augusta University to educate, boost testing, and track the real-time status of pandemic for the 10.7 million residents of Georgia.

Reflective of the company's commitment to understanding the impact that individual well-being factors and social determinants of health have on people where they work, live, and play, two outputs from Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index were recognized with Digital Health Awards in the Spring 2021 competition: the 2019 state rankings report and a subsequent blog post analyzing research correlating pandemic-induced financial strain and health risk behaviors, especially among women.

Designed to foster awareness and education among healthcare consumers and their caregivers, several of Sharecare's digital engagement solutions were honored in this season's program. To date, these tools have been customized in collaboration with healthcare brand partners for chronic diseases including hepatitis C, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and aortic stenosis, earning a total of seven awards at the silver and bronze levels in Spring 2021. Sharecare also drives engagement through its various social media channels, which earned four Spring 2021 Digital Health Awards – including one gold award for Sharecare's LinkedIn channel.

All combined, these resources complement Sharecare's flagship experience: its digital platform that empowers people to unify and manage their health in one place and was recognized with three bronze awards. The complete list of Sharecare's Digital Health Award wins in Spring 2021 is as follows:

