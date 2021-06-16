Nutanix Recognized as 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Vendor for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2021 Gartner+Peer+Insights+Customers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+for+Hyperconverged+Infrastructure. This is the 3rd year that Nutanix has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice vendor in this space.

"Organizations globally are rapidly adopting hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) as part of their journey to hybrid and multicloud environments, and the pandemic has only accelerated this trend,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “Our customers look to Nutanix to provide flexible and simple solutions, as well as to eliminate the heavy burden of maintaining legacy 3 tier infrastructure. To us, being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure is another great proof point of how we’re helping our customers simplify and modernize their IT infrastructure while preparing for a multicloud future.”

The Nutanix cloud platform, based on the company’s industry-leading HCI integrates compute, virtualization, storage, networking, security, and containers, significantly simplifies day to day management of a company’s IT environment一including+over+80%25+faster+deployment+and+less+unplanned+downtime%2C+as+well+as+nearly+60%25+more+efficient+infrastructure+management一 often resulting in significant cost savings and freeing IT’s time to focus on strategic efforts. The Nutanix cloud platform also extends from private to public clouds, currently available on Amazon Web Services, with support for Microsoft Azure under development, providing a best-in-class solution to help organizations as they navigate the challenges of managing hybrid and multicloud environments.

HCI adoption continues to increase among organizations looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and build the foundation for their hybrid and multicloud environments, with Gartner expecting a 16% compound annual growth rate for hyperconverged systems and strong demand in 2021↿. Customers are increasingly looking to Nutanix for HCI solutions that not only deliver performance and reliability but also support a growing variety of use cases, including mission-critical databases, cloud native applications, business critical applications, and end user computing.

This Customers’ Choice recognition is based on detailed feedback from ratings in the 18-month period ending March 31, 2021 across multiple vendors in the hyperconverged infrastructure space. Nutanix has 102 reviews since the market began to be tracked within the Gartner Peer Insights platform and holds an average score of 4.7 out of 5.*

Nutanix customers said:

Nutanix+AOS+Highly+Recommended

"My overall experience with Nutanix AOS has been well received. It's been easy to install, really reliable, fast, and new features are constantly being delivered. It automatically does a lot of the heavy lifting and manual work that is normally required and time consuming in other systems. […] What I love most is the upgrade / update process, it's really a one-click solution vs. the headaches encountered with other competitors. That saves so much time, not to mention it's important to have it always updated with the latest security patches. Also, the Dedup works very well, saving an enormous amount of storage. Their customer service is top notch and they have technicians that know what they're doing if you run into any issues.”

- Systems Administrator in the Retail Industry

Nutanix+Exceeded+our+Expectations

“Since we've implemented the Nutanix with AHV, our IT infrastructure is much more stable and reliable, we've reduced our DC footprint, reduced the number of incidents and the performance is way better.”

- Sr. System Analyst in the Services Industry

Great+Platform+from+a+truly+awesome+organization+who+can%27t+do+enough+to+help+you

“Great experience with Nutanix from day one to post install. Everyone is very helpful and takes the time to understand our requirements. Great easy-to-use platform with a clear vision of what's coming next. […] Easy-to-use solution, single pane of glass approach. Takes away the pain from legacy solutions as well as a straightforward approach to software licensing.”

- Architect in the Finance Industry

Do+yourself+a+favor+and+try+Nutanix

“It has been one of the best experiences in my 20+ year IT career. It is very easy to manage and when you need help, their tech support is the best I have had to deal with. Nutanix just works and makes your life easy.”

- Systems Administrator in the Education Industry

Nutanix believes this recognition is one more example of the company’s relentless focus on customer delight, also evidenced in the company’s industry-leading average net promoter score of 90 over the past seven years. Recent customer wins include Hitachi Systems Power Services, Roche, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda., and Total Gas & Power.

Disclaimer:

*Ratings and reviews current as of March 31, 2021. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, Peer Contributors, 12 May 2021. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Integrated Systems, Worldwide, Published 14 January 2021 Naveen Mishra, Kiyomi Yamada, Roger W. Cox

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

