Cisco and Goldman Sachs to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and Goldman Sachs will host an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. BST, on June 22, 2021.

Tae Yoo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, will provide an overview of Cisco's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and priorities, provide an update on progress towards goals, and explain why Cisco's CSR initiatives play an important role in overall shareholder value creation.

Since 2007, GS SUSTAIN's global research team has been helping clients navigate the emergence of ESG considerations in the investment process. The call will be hosted by Derek Bingham and Brendan Corbett analysts in Goldman Sachs' Global Investment Research division and authors of the GS SUSTAIN ESG research series.

Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/

Further information and Cisco's 2020 CSR Report can be found at csr.cisco.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter

About GS SUSTAIN

GS SUSTAIN is a global investment strategy focused on the generation of long-term alpha through identifying high quality industry leaders. The GS SUSTAIN 50 list includes leaders believed to be well positioned to deliver long-term outperformance through superior returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantage and effective management of ESG risks vs. global industry peers. Candidates are selected largely on a combination of quantifiable analysis of these three aspects of corporate performance.

