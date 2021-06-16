TCS Recognized as National Leader in Community Engagement by Points of Light

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has been included in Points of Light's Civic 50, a list of America's most community minded companies, for the fifth consecutive year.

Launched in 2012, the Civic 50 list is determined by an annual survey administered by True Impact and is based on Points of Light's Corporate Civic Engagement Framework that creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities. TCS was honored for its investments in, and the integration, institutionalization, and impact of its community engagement programs.

"We are delighted to be recognized in the Civic 50 list for the fifth year in a row," said Balaji Ganapathy, Global Head, CSR, TCS. "TCS is building greater futures by connecting people to opportunities in the digital economy. Through innovation, partnership, and collective knowledge, we believe we can lead positive change for all stakeholders."

"Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement are critical to strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, President and CEO, Points of Light. "We thank Tata Consultancy Services for their investment in the communities where they live and work and look forward to supporting them in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change."

As the COVID-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges to communities, TCS maintained its commitments to key stakeholders and prioritized support in critical areas.

Levering resources during a crisis

As a national partner of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, TCS supported its plasma collection program during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately collected two million units of plasma.

With communities hard hit by unemployment in 2020, TCS responded to the call for support from state governors seeking technical expertise to scale up unemployment claims processing. In New York, TCS volunteers supported unemployment claim reviews for 140,000 applicants while devising processes to accelerate the rate of review by as much as 50%.

TCS also shared the full spectrum of its digital STEM and computer science education resources with educators, parents, and students at no cost to governors in all 50 states and created an educational virtual assist solution supported by trained TCS volunteers.

As education shifted overnight to a virtual and digital mode, Ignite My Future in School resources have helped educators create deep engagement with students through a transdisciplinary approach and custom-made lesson plans. Ignite My Future in School achieved its 2022 goal of reaching 1 million students a full year ahead of schedule and met its target of engaging 20,000 teachers.

TCS also partnered with over 33 customers in providing thousands of students, educators, and schools access to much-needed enrichment programs through TCS' goIT and Ignite My Future in School. Built with a lens of equity and inclusion, 45% of goIT participants are girls and 67% from ethnic minorities, while Ignite My Future in School is aimed at underserved schools with 80% of students enrolled in free and reduced price lunch programs.

TCS joined 2,400+ cross-sector leaders and influencers on national and regional issues through Digital Empowers in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Through the inaugural Pitch for Purpose program, TCS engaged 150 mission-driven technology-based startups leveraging technology to address social and environmental challenges – from eliminating food insecurity to providing a crowdfunding platform for black entrepreneurs. Pitch for Purpose recognized six finalists and a winner who received $15,000 along with coaching and mentorship to take their startup further.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it is needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 488,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcs-recognized-as-national-leader-in-community-engagement-by-points-of-light-301313830.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services