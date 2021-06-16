Logo
Keysight's Open RAN Test Solutions Selected by Auden to Validate Open Radio Access Network Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight+Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Auden has selected Keysight’s open radio access network (RAN) test solutions to validate open radio access network (RAN) solutions.

Auden’s test and certification business selected Keysight’s integrated portfolio of open RAN solutions to verify interoperability between network elements, compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance and validate end-to-end performance from+the+edge+of+the+RAN+to+the+core+of+the+network. Open RAN deployments are expected to create operational efficiencies for mobile operators and be initially used to extend cellular coverage in rural areas and inside buildings.

“Open RAN architectures are gaining momentum due to the maturing of standards and cross-industry collaborative efforts,” said Kalyan Sundhar, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s 5G edge to core industry group. “Keysight is pleased to support Auden with open RAN test solutions that many vendors of network elements such as radio, distributed and central units (O-RU, O-DU and O-CU) already use to ensure their designs work cohesively and as expected.”

Many mobile operators around the world are supporting open, standards-based interfaces by joining industry associations such as the O-RAN+Alliance and Telecom+Infra+Project+%28TIP%29. By verifying the performance of O-RAN solutions, test houses enable mobile operators and vendors to successfully bring commercial O-RAN products and services to market. Fully interoperable open RAN deployments will play a significant role in an industry undergoing a digital transformation using 5G new radio (NR), virtualization and cloud computing as key building blocks.

“Keysight’s end-to-end open RAN test solutions will allow Auden to create a collaborative, open and impartial working environment for verifying the conformity of RAN equipment to O-RAN interface specifications,” said Daniel Chang, Chairman of Auden. “We’re pleased to expand our collaboration with Keysight to support the open RAN community with services critical to the deployment of flexible 4G LTE or 5G platforms.”

Auden selected Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+Open+RAN+Architect+%28KORA%29+solutions, including Open RAN Studio, RuSIM for emulating real network traffic over O-RAN fronthaul, DuSIM for validating O-CU, CuSIM for validating O-DU, CoreSIM for emulating the 4G evolved packet core (EPC) or 5G Core (5GC) and UeSIM for emulating wireless user equipment. When combined with Keysight’s signal generation and analysis solutions and field-based network quality of service measurements tools, these solutions address a wide range of O-RAN conformance test requirements. In November 2019, Auden+selected+Keysight%26rsquo%3Bs+5G+network+emulation+solutions to deliver comprehensive regulatory certification services for a global 5G device market.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005674r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005674/en/

