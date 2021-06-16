CORRECTING and REPLACING Three UBS Advisors in Long Island, New York, Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

THREE UBS ADVISORS IN LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, NAMED TO FORBES/SHOOK BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISORS LIST

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Paul+Wexler%2C+Matthew+%28%26ldquo%3BMatt%26rdquo%3B%29+Kroin%2C+and+Brian+Lacks, Financial Advisors in the firm’s Melville, New York office, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

With more than 80 years of combined experience in the financial services industry, Paul, Matt, and Brian have dedicated their careers to working with high-net-worth families to develop detailed financial plans to put them on a successful path to achieve their investment goals.

“Paul, Matt, Brian and their team continuously provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service," said John Houlihan, Long Island, New York Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "It’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their long-standing dedication to their clients and recognized for their industry achievements."

Paul is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager who has been with UBS since 1987. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland. Paul lives on Long Island with his wife and has three children and two grandchildren. This is Paul’s fourth consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Matt is a Senior Portfolio Manager. He began his career in financial services in 1995 and joined UBS in 2008. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from Towson University. Matt lives with his wife and two children on Long Island. This is Matt’s third consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Brian is a Portfolio Manager and holds the designation of Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®). He began his career in financial services in 1987 and joined UBS in 2008. Brian has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Albany and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business. He lives with his wife on Long Island and has two children. This is Brian’s second consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors.

