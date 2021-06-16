AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Globe Life Inc.'s New Junior Subordinated Notes

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) to the newly issued $325 million 4.25% junior subordinated debentures, due June 15, 2061, of Globe Life Inc. (Globe Life) (headquartered in McKinney, TX) [NYSE: GL]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The existing ratings of Globe Life and its insurance subsidiaries remain unchanged.

Globe Life’s financial leverage and interest coverage ratios remain within AM Best’s guidelines for its rating. The proceeds from this offering will be used to redeem the $300 million outstanding principal amount of the 6.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2056, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes. Globe Life has generated strong cash flows consistently and maintained ample liquidity, which supports the company’s ability to cover holding company cash flow requirements.

