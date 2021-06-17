Ooma Caller Info Match, a New Feature for Ooma Office Pro, Automatically Displays In-Depth Caller Profiles

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ooma Caller Info Match, a New Feature for Ooma Office Pro, Automatically Displays In-Depth Caller Profiles

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ooma%2C+Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced Ooma Caller Info Match, a new feature of the desktop app included with its Ooma Office Pro business phone service, which automatically displays in-depth caller profiles for both inbound and outbound calls by tapping into a source selected by the user such as a CRM system or online search engine.

Caller Info Match makes it easy for businesses of any size to access detailed information on incoming callers – helping, for example, to quickly distinguish between a customer and a prospect – by tapping into Caller ID data. The same applies to outgoing calls, so that employees can instantly view a full profile of the person they are contacting.

Businesses that have a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system can make a connection to Caller Info Match with just a few clicks. CRM systems from Salesforce, Hubspot, ServiceNow and Zoho are supported out of the box and there is an option for custom integration with other CRM platforms.

Businesses that don’t have a CRM system can connect Ooma Caller Match to LinkedIn, Google or Facebook to pull up public profiles of callers.

“Every business can benefit from Caller Info Match,” said Dennis Peng, vice president of product management at Ooma. “Companies that already have CRM can enhance the value of their investment by giving employees automatic access to customer profiles when making or receiving calls, increasing the likelihood that all interactions will be properly noted. Companies without CRM now have a tool that delivers one important benefit of these systems – knowing as much as possible about your customers and prospects at the beginning of a conversation.”

Ooma Caller Info Match is available now at no additional cost as a feature of Ooma Office Pro. Details on setting up and using the feature can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fsupport.ooma.com%2Foffice%2Fcaller-info-match-overview%2F.

Ooma Office Pro (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Foffice%2Fpro%2F) is an award-winning business phone and unified communications service designed to meet the needs of small and mid-sized business at $24.95 per extension per month, with no contract required. (All pricings are exclusive of taxes and fees.) Advanced features include video conferencing, texting, call recording, enhanced robocall blocking, voicemail transcription, a mobile app and a desktop app.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005288r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005288/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment