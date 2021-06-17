Metacrine and Its Partners to Present Data at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Metacrine and Its Partners to Present Data at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (

MTCR, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will present data at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2021, being held virtually from June 23-26, 2021. Data to be presented includes results from the Company’s Phase 1 trial of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist being developed for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as one oral presentation and one poster focused on preclinical studies examining FXR agonists in rare adult and pediatric cholestatic liver diseases.

The full list of Metacrine and partner presentations are listed below:

Poster PO-393: MET642, an FXR Agonist with a Unique Chemotype, Demonstrates a Safe, Sustained Profile in a 14-Day Randomized Study in Healthy Subjects
Presentation Date and Time: June 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Poster PO-2388: FXR Controls Effector Cytokine Production and Phenotype in Biliary Atresia
Presentation Date and Time: June 23, 2021, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Oral Presentation OS-2274: Farnesoid X Receptor Agonists Block Macrophage Derived IL1b Production, Disrupt Th1/Th17 Polarization of Effector Lymphocytes, and Ameliorate Disease Progression in Murine Sclerosing Cholangitis
Presenter: Dr. Astha Malik, Research Associate, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Presentation Date and Time: June 25, 2021, 2:45 p.m. CEST

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

ti?nf=ODI1NTg0MiM0MjQ2ODQ1IzIwOTkzMTQ=
69ab1916-cc7f-481e-b8e1-abcab8743349
Investor & Media Contact
Steve Kunszabo        
Metacrine, Inc.
+1 (858) 369-7892
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment