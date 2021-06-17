Logo
Immersion Renews ASUSTek to a Multi-Year License for TouchSense Software

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer of haptic technologies, today announced that the company has renewed its license agreement with ASUS for the use of TouchSense software and haptics in ASUS+ROG+Phones. With TouchSense® software, the ASUS ROG Phone series support advanced haptic effects for gaming, creating greater engagement and immersion for its users.

Known as the most powerful gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone series offer advanced haptic feedback for immersive gaming experiences. The ROG Phone series use Immersion's TouchSense software to optimize haptic performance and ensure high-definition effects render with low latency. TouchSense software's precise haptic controls deliver greater system performance and efficiency.

"This renewal signifies ASUSTek's commitment to delivering the best haptics experiences on its gaming phones and continued value in TouchSense software," said Nobumitsu Shimada, Sr. Director, APAC, Immersion. "ASUSTek has continued to impress the market with gaming phones that set the standard for high performance user experiences."

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements.

Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR – C)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005188r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005188/en/

