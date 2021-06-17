Logo
New Crestron Module Simplifies Deployment of Camera Control for the ClearOne BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile

Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne ( CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced the availability of a new camera control module for Crestron control systems that is designed to work with ClearOne’s ground-breaking BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile and ClearOne’s UNITE® 200, or any other Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) camera that complies with the industry-standard VISCA control protocol.

The new module dramatically simplifies configuration of the BMA 360’s camera control feature and comes with an easy-to-use graphical interface that associates PTZ presets in the camera with BMA 360 Beam Reports. When a local talker activates a given beam in the BMA 360, the control module recalls the associated PTZ preset in the camera. The module also supports returning the camera to a “home” position after a period of no voice activity.

Previously, ClearOne provided sample code and command documentation to help Crestron programmers build their own custom camera control modules. While that gave Crestron programmers the ultimate in flexibility, ClearOne’s customers asked for a pre-programmed solution that would cover most camera tracking applications. The new module developed by ClearOne represents a product-quality implementation for control of up to two PTZ cameras per Crestron module that is ready for immediate deployment by AV integrators. Multiple instances of this module can be configured to control more than two cameras. This new module will save a significant amount of time and labor cost for BMA 360 camera control applications.

The Crestron Pro 3 module is now available as a free software download at www.clearone.com. The Crestron Pro 4 module will be available June 25. Other popular vendor control modules will be following soon after. Learn more about the BMA 360 here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Trademarks brand names, and product names may be used to refer to the entities claiming the marks or their products. ClearOne does not claim any proprietary interest in the marks or names of others.

###

clearone

Attachment

Contact:
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
[email protected]
