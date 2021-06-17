Logo
Semrush Releases Major Update to Backlinks Database and Backlink Analytics Tool

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, announced today that it has released a major update to its Backlinks Database and Backlinks Analytics tool for digital marketers.

Backlinks are a key component used by search engine algorithms to decide if a website is trustworthy and, based on that, rank search results. They are a crucial element of any successful digital marketing strategy. To help marketers achieve their goals Semrush has implemented a new approach to crawling and reporting new backlinks.

The overhauled Backlinks database now contains more than 43+ trillion backlinks and deploys a new data collection methodology that dramatically increases how fast new links are detected and reported. Based+on+the+data+from+a+test+of+33%2C000+randomly+sampled+URLs%2C Semrush Backlink Analytics tool now outperforms other tools on the market among known industry-leading competitors.

Aoife McIlraith, Vice President of Marketing, commented, “Backlink data is a core element of Semrush’s powerful online visibility management platform. Over the past 18 months, our engineers have rebuilt our backlinks architecture from the ground up and, as a result, we are convinced that we have the freshest and most comprehensive Backlinks database. The median amount of time it takes to find and show a new link after the target page was created has been reduced to only 19 minutes, which is the fastest backlinks discovery among our key known competitors. We are delighted to roll out this major update and to offer our customers a taste of the future of dynamic backlink management.”

By signing up for a free Semrush account, for a limited time you can access the full capabilities of the newly improved Backlink Analytics tool and experience the power of the new database to its fullest.

For more information, please visit the following link : https%3A%2F%2Fwww.semrush.com%2Fblog%2Ffastest-backlink-discovery-tool%2F.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 72,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005520r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005520/en/

