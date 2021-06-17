Logility Partners with Microsoft Azure to Power High Performing Cloud Environment and Enhance the Customer Experience

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, is partnering with Microsoft and making its comprehensive suite of solutions available through Microsoft Azure. Now, Azure customers can gain access to the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, which allows these organizations to leverage new opportunities, respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses.

As real-time supply chain visibility and data accuracy are paramount, having a cloud partner like Microsoft Azure will accelerate Logility customers’ ability to scale quickly and respond to changes globally.

Further, working with Microsoft strengthens Logility’s ability to provide a high performing, secure and reliable environment for customers to access its extensive supply chain knowledge and experience. This, combined with Microsoft’s advanced knowledge of offering specialized training and direct consulting services, enhances the customer experience.

“This collaboration combines our supply chain knowledge and experience with the industry leading services and tools from Microsoft,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “The end result is ongoing customized support solutions and increased effectiveness for our customers.”

Nicolas Caudron, global alliance director for retail and consumer goods, Microsoft added, “This collaboration with Logility brings additional supply chain solutions to current and future Microsoft Azure Marketplace users. Our trusted partners benefit from great exposure to global cloud customers who get tested solutions that work seamlessly with Azure.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected].

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

