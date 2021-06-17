QTS Publishes Third Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives Report

PR Newswire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report.

Available online here, the 2020 ESG Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) real estate standards1 and aligns with the guidance of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures.

"QTS is proud to have achieved a leadership position in the data center industry for its sustainability initiatives," said Chad Williams, Chief Executive Officer, QTS. "We view sustainability as the ongoing stewardship of our people, customers and communities and a key opportunity to drive shareholder value. It is this sincere belief and commitment that is making QTS' sustainability program financially, culturally and operationally sustainable. We are on track to achieve our key sustainability milestones led by our commitment to procure 100% of our power requirements from renewable energy sources by 2025."

QTS' legacy of corporate sustainability can be traced back to early initiatives to redevelop large scale infrastructure into world-class data centers, providing a significant opportunity to recycle existing materials. Over the years these initiatives expanded into business practices aligned around a company culture that is Powered by People. The ESG Initiatives report documents the Company's vision of enhancing the care and improvement of human life and minimizing its carbon footprint through technology, manpower and advanced construction and procurement initiatives.

Based on progress and success in 2020, the Company has updated its environmental goals in the 2020 report as follows:

Procure 100% of its power from renewable energy sources by 2025.

Pursue Green Building Certifications in 100% of owned facilities by 2025.

As of the end of 2020, QTS has installed Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging stations at 55% of its facilities.

"I am pleased with how the QTS organization stepped up and delivered for each other, our customers and communities during the strongest year of operating performance in QTS' history," Williams said. "The strong foundations we have laid, in part through impactful ESG programs, have prepared our business to continue to set a new standard for service delivery in the data center industry."

Other significant achievements during 2020 in advancing QTS' ESG initiatives include:

35%+ increase in QTS' renewable energy procurement year-over-year

Ranked #1 by GRESB in sustainability among data centers globally for the second consecutive year

Highest year of charitable giving in QTS history to more than 80 different organizations

Initiated a new corporate partnership with World Vision to make clean water accessible to thousands of families globally

QTS is committed to push toward more sustainable solutions and build facilities that are among the most energy and water efficient in the world. The Company embraces transparency of operational data, and will continue to report on its progress toward achieving its long-term ESG goals.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

