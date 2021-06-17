Analog Devices Announces Long-Reach Industrial Ethernet Offerings to Achieve Last Mile Connectivity in Process, Factory and Building Automation

Analog+Devices%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today expanded its ADI Chronous™ Industrial Ethernet portfolio with solutions that bring long-reach Ethernet connectivity from the edge to the cloud and enable real-time configurability, lower energy consumption, and increased asset utilization. The new ADI Chronous offerings support the 10BASE-T1L physical layer Ethernet standard allowing new data streams from edge nodes in remote and hazardous locations across process and building facilities. This previously unavailable data can now be seamlessly accessed across the network and used to assess factors such as asset health, raw material usage, and process parameters enabling cleaner manufacturing.

“Many process plants and buildings are struggling with constant manual local intervention required by service personnel and limited ability to optimize assets at an enterprise level,” said Mark Barry, General Manager of Automation and Energy at Analog Devices. “By providing long-reach Industrial Ethernet solutions that adhere to the 10BASE-T1L Ethernet standard, we’re making it possible for our customers to achieve reliable communications over much longer distances, covering the last mile in connectivity. This truly enables the benefits of digitalization through seamless access to edge data and improved control of remote assets.”

The newest ADI Chronous offerings enable customers to reduce energy consumption in buildings as well as their overall carbon footprint through improved control of building parameters. The ADI Chronous ADIN1100 and ADIN1110 Industrial Ethernet solutions can transfer data over 1.7 kilometers or more than a mile (a significant increase from previous Ethernet standards) through a single twisted pair of Ethernet cables, which helps reduce space, weight, and cost. These cables are lighter and more malleable than traditional Ethernet cables, and can support reuse of existing cabling infrastructure, reducing commissioning cost and complexity.

The new Industrial Ethernet solutions are offered in two flexible options: MAC PHY and PHY. The MAC PHY (ADIN1110) enables the industry’s lowest power systems, which simplifies retrofitting for Ethernet in field sensors or actuators and preserves existing investment in software and processor technology. The PHY (ADIN1100) provides standard Ethernet interfaces and supports use in more complex designs such as field switch developments or building controllers.

