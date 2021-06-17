Analog Devices Announces Long-Reach Industrial Ethernet Offerings to Achieve Last Mile Connectivity in Process, Factory and Building Automation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Analog Devices Announces Long-Reach Industrial Ethernet Offerings to Achieve Last Mile Connectivity in Process, Factory and Building Automation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Analog+Devices%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today expanded its ADI Chronous™ Industrial Ethernet portfolio with solutions that bring long-reach Ethernet connectivity from the edge to the cloud and enable real-time configurability, lower energy consumption, and increased asset utilization. The new ADI Chronous offerings support the 10BASE-T1L physical layer Ethernet standard allowing new data streams from edge nodes in remote and hazardous locations across process and building facilities. This previously unavailable data can now be seamlessly accessed across the network and used to assess factors such as asset health, raw material usage, and process parameters enabling cleaner manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005051/en/

ADI-ACHEMA-PR-Image-CMYK-1860x1860-Title-Print_webready.jpg

Analog Devices Announces Long-Reach Industrial Ethernet Offerings to Achieve Last Mile Connectivity in Process, Factory and Building Automation (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many process plants and buildings are struggling with constant manual local intervention required by service personnel and limited ability to optimize assets at an enterprise level,” said Mark Barry, General Manager of Automation and Energy at Analog Devices. “By providing long-reach Industrial Ethernet solutions that adhere to the 10BASE-T1L Ethernet standard, we’re making it possible for our customers to achieve reliable communications over much longer distances, covering the last mile in connectivity. This truly enables the benefits of digitalization through seamless access to edge data and improved control of remote assets.”

The newest ADI Chronous offerings enable customers to reduce energy consumption in buildings as well as their overall carbon footprint through improved control of building parameters. The ADI Chronous ADIN1100 and ADIN1110 Industrial Ethernet solutions can transfer data over 1.7 kilometers or more than a mile (a significant increase from previous Ethernet standards) through a single twisted pair of Ethernet cables, which helps reduce space, weight, and cost. These cables are lighter and more malleable than traditional Ethernet cables, and can support reuse of existing cabling infrastructure, reducing commissioning cost and complexity.

The new Industrial Ethernet solutions are offered in two flexible options: MAC PHY and PHY. The MAC PHY (ADIN1110) enables the industry’s lowest power systems, which simplifies retrofitting for Ethernet in field sensors or actuators and preserves existing investment in software and processor technology. The PHY (ADIN1100) provides standard Ethernet interfaces and supports use in more complex designs such as field switch developments or building controllers.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.analog.com

ADI Chronous™ is a trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.

(ADI-WEB)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005051r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005051/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment